Cindy Crawford's new house redefines the term 'model home' — see inside!

Well, this certainly gives new meaning to the term "model home." Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, just purchased a luxe five-bedroom, six-bath home in the Trousdale neighborhood of Beverly Hills, California.
Previously owned by OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder, the 5,386-square-foot property sold for $11.625 million — about $1 million under the asking price.
The home, which was built in 1959, sits behind private gates and features a sprawling motor court and three-car garage.
Inside, the open floor plan accentuates a bright and airy space, perfect for entertaining. There are also retractable walls that open up to give the place that indoor/outdoor feel.
Light wood floors and white walls give the house a modern vibe throughout. The living area features a cozy fireplace and plenty of space to spread out.
In the kitchen, you’ll find a large marble island, stainless steel appliances and clean white cabinets. Crawford, 51, who often posts tantalizing pictures of food and juice on Instagram, will certainly get some use out of the space.
The master bedroom features an elegant bathroom complete with a marble vanity and spa-like shower.
It’s also got a gorgeous view of the backyard, which has lush and tropical landscaping amid the outdoor dining pavilion and sparkling swimming pool — a perfect spot for a photo shoot, perhaps.
