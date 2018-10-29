Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Christina El Moussa is celebrating her love for boyfriend Ant Anstead in a "mushy" anniversary post.

The "Flip or Flop" star, 35, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Anstead, 39, smooching. In the caption, she opened up about how the British television host swept her off her feet a year ago.

"If you aren’t in the mood for a sentimental / mushy post I suggest you keep scrolling," El Moussa wrote before sharing sweet details of the duo's first days together.

"A year ago today @ant_anstead called me for the first time and we spoke for 29 mins," she wrote, adding that two days later Anstead, who hosts Discovery's "Wheelers and Dealers," Face-Timed her from an auto trade show in Las Vegas.

"I was thinking who FaceTimes," El Moussa joked. “Anyways, I answered and we spoke for 2.5 hours … two days later we met for the first time and we’ve been inseparable ever since #FATE."

El Moussa then poured her heart out directly to her beau.

"@ant_anstead you have showed me what real unconditional love is. You take me for what I am, flawed and a bit crazy, and love all of me just the way I am. You have never once made me feel bad for anything in my past," gushed the HGTV star. "I love this life with you. I love our blended family. I can’t wait to see where the next year takes us. I know it’s going to be magical."

El Moussa capped off her post with Elvis Presley lyrics. "To quote my fav artist," she wrote, "Wise men say only fools rush in ... but I can’t help falling in love with you."

Anstead also marked the occasion with a gallery of photos of the pair over the last year.

"We have seen a ton of sunsets, drunk a fair amount of champagne and had some of the most jaw dropping weirdest moments that makes me believe in fate!" he wrote.

"Our blended family just CLICK! I love our four kids! (You’re) my spiritual warrior and YOU saved me! A true unicorn! Where has this last year gone??" he added.

El Moussa began dating Anstead after splitting from ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The exes, who still host "Flip or Flop" together, share two children, daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3.

Anstead, who split with his wife, Louise, in July 2017 after 12 years of marriage, also has two kids, Amelie and Archie.