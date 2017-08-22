Christina El Moussa opens up about her divorce — and her new relationship

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa has had her ups and downs with fame, but in a new interview with Good Housekeeping, the reality star is getting real about how it’s affected her and what’s she’s learned through the years.
After a highly publicized split from her husband and co-star Tarek in 2016, El Moussa says the scrutiny was in full force. From mean Instagram comments on her parenting style to the public perception that she’s materialistic and high-maintenance, people didn't seem to hold back.
"[Tarek and I] definitely have the same taste as far as wanting nice things because we work hard, so if you're going to say it, at least say 'both of them.' Don't just label me," she told the magazine.
Tarek El Moussa: Despite divorce 'we hope to continue to film the show'Play Video - 6:28
Looking back on her relationship, El Moussa says it was communication that was ultimately the downfall. “If something is on my mind [now], you’re gonna know,” she said. “Because me and Tarek lost that communication, completely, and it’s so hard to get it back once it’s gone.”
While the duo is continuing the HGTV show (she insists that they get along best at work), they also have joint custody with their two kids, Brayden, 2, and Taylor, 6. To help the oldest cope with the divorce, she says they put her in therapy.
“One day, as I was driving [Taylor] to an appointment, she said, 'I don't need to go to therapy anymore, I think you and Daddy are happier apart, and I don't really need to talk about it anymore,'" El Moussa recalled. "She's very open and honest with her feelings, but still I was like, 'Wow, that's a big comment for a 6-year-old.'"
As the family works to move on, El Moussa is now dating someone new seriously. It’s Doug Spedding, a 55-year-old businessman and former car dealership owner, who she dated “very briefly” before meeting Tarek. Twelve years later, the two ran into each at a hockey game.
'Flip or Flop' will continue despite Christina and Tarek splitPlay Video - 0:30
"I'm very spiritual, and I believe in things happening for a reason," she said. "I had it in my head, and it'd never been in my head before, that I was going to run into him that night. We crossed paths as we were walking down the hallway, and I was just like, I knew it."
See more of El Moussa’s interview at GoodHousekeeping.com.