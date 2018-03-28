Christina El Moussa gushes over 'amazing' new boyfriend in birthday tribute

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Christina El Moussa is grateful for the new man in her life.

The "Flip or Flop" star gushed over her boyfriend, British TV host Ant Anstead, in a sweet birthday tribute she shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

"At the end of 2017 I was lucky enough to be introduced to this guy through a mutual friend. #Fate," El Moussa, 34, captioned a pic of the pair. "He has already grounded me in so many ways and I’m so grateful for him.

"@ant_anstead is an amazing dad to his children and also great with mine, driven and talented, humble and kind, patient and a great listener, fun and hilarious, spiritual and to top it all off he’s hot AF," she wrote. "Happy 39th birthday, gorgeous."

The HGTV personality, who finalized her divorce from her "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa in January, has turned her Instagram into a travelogue of photos and videos from her romantic trips with Anstead, who's best known in Britain as the co-host of the TV series "For the Love of Cars."

In the past week alone, El Moussa has shared a video of the couple on a bike ride through London and another from a wilderness safari in South Africa.

The home renovation maven and her ex-husband share two young children: Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2.

Anstead, who split with his wife, Louise, in July 2017 after 12 years of marriage, also has two children, Amelie and Archie.