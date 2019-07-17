It’s no surprise that Christina Anstead’s baby is going to have the chicest nursery.

The pregnant star of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” and “Christina on the Coast” gave a peek into the newly decorated room.

“Excited to share our little guy’s nursery,” she captioned the video on Instagram. Christina, 36, is expecting her first child with husband Ant Anstead, 40, soon: “8 week countdown starts this week,” she wrote.

The baby boy will be welcomed home with a gorgeous, sun-drenched room outfitted with modern white furniture, layered rugs and boho accents.

Baby Anstead will also enjoy a star mobile hanging above his crib, a hippo-shaped rocker on the floor and a giant dream catcher on the wall.

A giant dreamcatcher hangs on the wall. @christinaanstead/Instagram

Cute stuffed animals, toy cars and books line the bookshelves, and were perhaps previously owned by the baby's sibilings. Anstead is already mom — she and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa share daughter Taylor, 8, and son Braden, 3. Her husband also has two kids of his own — Amelie 15, and Archie, 12 — from a previous marriage.

Decorative pieces and toys sit on a shelf in Baby Anstead's nursery. @christinaanstead/Instagram

While the room is mostly decked out in shades of black, white and beige, there are some pops of color with a metallic gold pouf and green plants.

The room has a fun pop of gold thanks to this cool pouf. @christinaanstead/Instagram

The theme of the nursery fits well with the interior design of her new home, which she showed off earlier this year, described as “California Contemporary Boho.”

Her baby shower, which was held a couple of weeks ago, also fit the boho theme, complete with dream catcher decor and a succulent planting station.

Needless to say, Baby Anstead will be jumping right into a big blended family. Of course, if he needs a break from his big brothers and sisters, he can always enjoy some peace and quiet in this designer retreat.