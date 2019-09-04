The front room of the building features a collection of accessories and clothes by a variety of designers, personally selected and curated by Siriano.

"I took brands that I really love, (with products) that I didn't do ... and I wanted to curate it all in one place," he said. "So you get clothes, shoes, bags, everything. It's almost like playing dress up here. It's like we wanted it to feel like your own closet, in a way."

The next stop of the tour lead into the redesigned back room of the building, which has been renovated and features plenty of pink.

"We wanted to keep the architecture original to what it was," Siriano said, pointing the ornate ceiling. "It was super dark, really kind of grimy, and we just wanted to bring it to life and make it pink and beautiful."