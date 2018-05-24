Check out Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's sleek new penthouse apartment

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently expanded their family by one, which is all the more reason to expand their living space, too.

The couple purchased a three-bedroom, three-bath penthouse in New York City’s Nolita neighborhood, and the apartment is the epitome of city chic.

That fireplace looks so cozy! Douglas Elliman

In the sun-drenched living room, an elegant gas fireplace is the center of attention, enclosed in stone that reaches all the way up to the high ceiling. Dark wood covers an accent wall, adding a touch of warmth to the mostly white space.

The open living area also features an industrial-style kitchen with dark cabinets and light countertops. We expect we’ll be seeing plenty of pictures on social media of Teigen whipping up some some culinary creations in there.

Teigen's second cookbook "Cravings 2" is coming soon. This kitchen is a great place to make some of her favorite recipes. Douglas Elliman

A large island provides a place to sit and eat, or for a more formal dinner, the family can feast in the dining area which sits in the corner of the living room next to plenty of windows that look out onto the city.

The elegant dining area has corner views. Douglas Elliman

Exposed brick adds character to the light and airy bedrooms.

One of the bedrooms featuring exposed brick Douglas Elliman

One of the rooms features a sparkly, yet funky chandelier. Perhaps Luna, 2, will call dibs.

This room is so big it fits two beds! Douglas Elliman

The master bathroom, which just screams “Spa day,” comes with a glass-enclosed shower and sleek white soaking tub.

How luxurious is this bathroom?! Douglas Elliman

And for some outdoor R&R, they’ll be able to head up to the private roof deck which features areas to lounge or dine al fresco while enjoying some greenery and a skyline view.

A little retreat in the middle of the city Douglas Elliman

This isn’t the first time Legend and Teigen lived at this address. They once owned a one-bedroom apartment in the same building, showing it off in a feature for Architectural Digest in 2016.

“This apartment kind of embodies everything that I love,” Teigen told the magazine about their first place. “I love dark and rustic, but still very clean and very chic.”

And it seems like the style for this new apartment fits her tastes well, too.