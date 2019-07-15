Since Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their new TV network this April, fans have been eagerly awaiting more details. And the "Fixer Upper" stars finally granted their wish!

The couple took to their Magnolia blog this weekend to share a summer update on their many projects, including their much-anticipated partnership with Discovery Inc.

In a short promotional video, the couple gave fans a sneak peek at the work they've been doing, and also had a little fun getting goofy in front of the cameras.

Set to launch in summer 2020, the TV network and multiplatform media company will feature programming focused on home, garden, food, community and wellness. And planning an entire TV network from the ground up has been an exciting, albeit nerve-racking, journey so far.

"I have to remind myself that it’s possible nobody ever really knows what they’re doing and how it’s OK that we are hitting the ground running while simultaneously learning about this new venture all at once," Gaines wrote in her blog. "When I think back to what Chip and I have done together over the past 16 years, it all felt insurmountable at the time. Whether it was flipping our first house together, opening our own business or having kids, there were just so many unknowns."

Taking on such a huge project certainly comes with its moments of self-doubt, and when Gaines does feel uncertain in her decisions, she tries to remind herself that she's got a pretty amazing partner.

"When I get nervous or afraid, the part that gets me up every day is that fact that we get to climb these steep mountains together. We have grown to love the unknown and the risks and challenges that come with it. That’s what makes us feel alive and young," she wrote.

With just a year to go before they launch the network, the Gaines are hard at work exploring ideas for shows, and there are a lot of decisions to be made. One thing's for sure, though, their network will be focused heavily on the art of storytelling: "Since we started this journey we’ve known one thing for certain: We believe there are good stories waiting to be told and we can’t wait to tell them."