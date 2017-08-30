share tweet pin email

Since Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm outside of Corpus Christi, Texas on Aug. 25, many outside of the area feel helpless, searching for ways to lend their support.

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, whose hometown of Waco, Texas is now filled with thousands of displaced evacuees, recently took to Instagram to show how they're aiding in relief efforts and offer an easy way for people to make a difference from afar.

In a recent Instagram post that led with “Texas – we will always have your back”, the couple announced that, from now until the end of September, 100 percent of proceeds from their “Texas Forever” T-shirts will go toward restoring the homes and lives affected by Hurricane Harvey.

It was closed with a powerful message: “This undertaking is not too big for us if we are all in. Let’s help restore these towns together. Please share this post and spread the word.”

Apparently, fans took that message to heart, because both Joanna and Chip followed up with thank you posts from their own accounts, giving fans the heads up that shipment times may be delayed due to an overwhelming response.

You can purchase your own “Texas Forever” shirt for $26 now through Sept. 30 at MagnoliaMarket.com, and find more ways you can shop to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.