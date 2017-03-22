Chip and Joanna Gaines have a new show! Here's everything we know so far

Get the latest from TODAY
"Fixer Upper" fans, get ready to carve out another half hour of your Tuesday nights.
Starting on April 10, HGTV is offering double their usual serving of Chip and Joanna Gaines with a new series called "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design." As the title suggests, it'll give viewers an additional fix of their favorite home-improving couple.
The show, which is scheduled for a 15-episode run, will take you behind the scenes of each project and show you the full process that went into each emotional home overhaul. You'll get to see Joanna's designs from concept to completion, and watch Chip strategize about how to best turn a family's dream into a reality.
Get the latest from TODAY
The Gaineses first announced the project last year, which gave fans a major sigh of relief after they learned the original "Fixer Upper" series would end after this season. The new series will feature never-before-seen footage, and answer all kinds of how-to questions for viewers.
"I can’t wait to show our fans how every piece of the design comes together before the final reveal,” Joanna said in a press release. “I want to nail every detail so that when we walk away, Chip and I know we’ve given a family the one-of-a-kind home of their dreams.”
As part of the series, Joanna will meet with homeowners to discuss their personal styles — whether they're looking for something more "cozy chic" or "coastal cool" — and then work to bring it to life in her selections of paint colors, cabinet hardware, decorative accessories and furnishings.
Jut think of All. The. Kitchens.
For Chip's part, he hopes to show the audience even more of what goes into the masterpieces he and his wife create. “Jo puts her heart and soul into every fixer-upper we design,” he said. “Our hope is that these homes become a beautiful part of each family’s next chapter.” As an added bonus, the episodes will reveal other updated rooms that weren't included in the original episode.
In case Tuesday nights weren't already the highlight of the week, 90 straight minutes of of Chip and Joanna Gaines should definitely solidify it.
"Fixer Upper: Behind the Design" will air after its companion episode of "Fixer Upper" on HGTV at 8 p.m. ET/PT.