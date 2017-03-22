Chip and Joanna Gaines have a new show! Here's everything we know so far

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

"Fixer Upper" fans, get ready to carve out another half hour of your Tuesday nights.

Starting on April 10, HGTV is offering double their usual serving of Chip and Joanna Gaines with a new series called "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design." As the title suggests, it'll give viewers an additional fix of their favorite home-improving couple.

The show, which is scheduled for a 15-episode run, will take you behind the scenes of each project and show you the full process that went into each emotional home overhaul. You'll get to see Joanna's designs from concept to completion, and watch Chip strategize about how to best turn a family's dream into a reality.

The Gaineses first announced the project last year, which gave fans a major sigh of relief after they learned the original "Fixer Upper" series would end after this season. The new series will feature never-before-seen footage, and answer all kinds of how-to questions for viewers.