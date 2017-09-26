share tweet pin email

Say it ain't so!

Our favorite HGTV stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines, recently announced that the upcoming season of "Fixer Upper" will be the last.

"We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show," the couple announced on Joanna's blog. "We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause."

Congratulations to Chip, Joanna, HGTV and the whole Highnoon Productions team on a historic run with Fixer Upper. Read the show announcement and see the complete video at the link in our profile. #season5iscoming A post shared by Magnolia (@magnolia) on Sep 26, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

"This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment," they added. "Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our business."

It's true that Chip and Joanna have been busy: They recently announced plans for a new restaurant in Waco, Texas, called Magnolia Table, as well as book projects and partnerships with Target, Bed, Bath & Beyond and more.

The couple also shared a video in which they reminisced about the show's start.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Chip and Joanna Gaines on life, love and their new Target line Play Video - 3:30 Chip and Joanna Gaines on life, love and their new Target line Play Video - 3:30

"I remember it like it was yesterday," Chip said. "Five years ago, roughly, we were contacted by a production company who wanted to do a show about us here in our beautiful hometown of Waco, Texas. One thing led to another and of course a pilot was born, called 'Fixer Upper.' And this journey has been indescribable, the opportunity of a lifetime. Our family has grown up before our eyes, on national television, which is an experience that I can tell you is beautiful."

Joanna added that although the announcement is "bittersweet," she's excited for the chance to slow down and spend time with their children.

"I think the idea that we get to kind of step back and get fresh vision and get some rest, but also just hunker down with our kiddos, is something that we're excited about," she said.

The fifth and final season starts in November. You can bet we'll be watching — with tissues!