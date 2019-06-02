Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

June 2, 2019, 8:42 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

As if having a hit HGTV show, bustling businesses and their own TV network wasn't enough — Chip and Joanna Gaines can now add "Harvard grads" to their resumes!

The couple completed Harvard's Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program this weekend and Joanna praised her husband for it on social media Sunday, jokingly posting #ChipForClassPrez in the caption of a photo of him decked out in a school letterman sweater.

"Course complete!" the former "Fixer Upper" star who, along with her husband, is set to debut a new show on their own network, captioned the photo of Chip looking celebratory in a Harvard sweater. "School looks good on you @chipgaines" she wrote, adding a heart emoji to her post.

The couple was among several other celebrities accepted to the prestigious course this year, including singer Ciara, NBA players Kevin Love, Luc Mbah a Moute and Julius Randle, Australian soccer player Tim Cahill, German soccer player Oliver Kahn and "NCSI: Los Angeles" actor Eric Olsen.

Led by Harvard business professor Anita Elberse, the selective group of participants were on campus Wednesday through Saturday to gain insights in their industries and learn from one another. According to the Harvard website, the BEMS program will "help you develop and execute more effective business strategies."

Students enrolled in the program have the chance to "debate and analyze the business and technology trends that are redefining the industry — from the viewpoints of the content producer, content reseller/aggregator, talent manager, and consumer — as you learn how to launch and manage creative products and portfolios more strategically."

Joanna Gaines documented the course with some great photos on Instagram — including one that showed Chip well-prepared for class with a pile of snacks, including Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Hey Chip, we hope you brought enough to share!

"What we witnessed this week at @harvardhbs was human beings at their very finest," Joanna captioned another Instagram post, this one featuring a group picture of the participants. "85 people from all around the world, from all different walks of lives, with different cultural backgrounds, religions, political beliefs and professions. We learned from one another and spoke into each other's lives, sometimes challenging but always valuing every perspective."

"Not a single one of us were alike, and yet by doing something as simple as listening to and respecting one another, we were challenged and made better," Joanna continued, also including a picture of her own classroom placard which read "Jo Gaines, Magnolia."

Last month, Ciara excitedly posted on Instagram about her acceptance into the prestigious program.

"I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for," posted the "Level Up" singer along with a stunning photo of herself in the same Harvard sweater. "This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement!"

Day one of the BEMS program concluded with a "live case" discussion with Chip and Joanna on how they built their Magnolia brand and "drove crowds to Waco, Texas," according to Professor Elberse, who even brought the Gaines' a special cake to celebrate their 16th anniversary.

"They absolutely crushed it," Elberse wrote, speaking about the discussion the couple led.