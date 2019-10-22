Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced their first original series, a reality show about a couple taking their children on tour with their band, which will air on their new Magnolia television network next year.

A six-episode reality series called "Home on the Road" follows Abner Ramirez and his wife, Amanda Sudano Ramirez, as they tour North America with their band Johnnyswim while bringing along their 4-year-old son, Joaquin, and 1-year-old daughter, Luna.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced their first original programming that will premiere a year from now on their new Magnolia TV network. Roy Rochlin / FilmMagic

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The series will premiere in October 2020 as part of the network's initial programming. The new television network is part of a joint venture between the Gaines' Magnolia brand and Discovery, Inc., with the Discovery DIY Network being renamed Magnolia.

The new network will include programming focused on home, garden, food, community and wellness.

"Home on the Road," a six-episode series on the new Magnolia network, features a married couple balancing parenthood and their band while taking the children on tour with them. Discovery

"Home on the Road" will feature the Ramirezes balancing parenthood and music while making tour stops in Dallas, Jacksonville, New York, Chattanooga, Charleston, Los Angeles and the Gaines' hometown of Waco, Texas.

Johnnyswim just played at Silobration, an annual fall event put together by Chip and Joanna that was held this year from Oct. 17 to 19 in Waco. The event for Magnolia fans features music, food and design.

"Amanda and Abner are magnetic,” Chip and Joanna Gaines said in a news release. "Ever since we met them a little over five years ago, we've been drawn to the way they navigate family, community, and life on the road. They're not just musicians, they're storytellers and together, they are a true picture of the relentless pursuit of following a dream and making it a reality."

Chip and Joanna opened up in July about building an entire slate of programming from scratch after the former HGTV stars announced in April that they were launching their own network.

"I have to remind myself that it’s possible nobody ever really knows what they’re doing and how it’s OK that we are hitting the ground running while simultaneously learning about this new venture all at once," Gaines wrote in her blog. "When I think back to what Chip and I have done together over the past 16 years, it all felt insurmountable at the time. Whether it was flipping our first house together, opening our own business or having kids, there were just so many unknowns."