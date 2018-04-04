The most poignant moment on finale night came when Chip gathered their children together to help plant one last magnolia tree as he told them — and viewers — the reason it has become the symbol of the family business.

"You know what’s interesting about a magnolia tree?" he asked Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7. "One of mama and I’s first dates, I climbed up a magnolia tree and I pulled her off a magnolia bloom, and I gave it to her.”

Yes, it's as simple and sweet as that — a magnolia flower played an important part of Chip and Joanna's courtship, so they made sure to honor that importance again and again. And again.

There's the Magnolia Market, a Magnolia Journal magazine, their Magnolia Table restaurant, a Magnolia Home decor collection and much more.

"We love magnolia trees," Chip continued. "It really embodies our company. It’s basically become our mascot. So every project we do, we love to plant a magnolia gem."

Which is why it was a particularly emotional moment during Tuesday's series sendoff when Chip stood before a potted tree and told the kids, "We have one last thing to do before we turn this thing over to mama."

Son Duke couldn't contain his excitement as he said, "Plant a magnolia tree!"

As for viewers, they couldn't contain their tears.

Thank for sharing your lives and passions with us chip and jo! #FixerUpper — lilmicship (@MichaelaShipman) April 4, 2018

I think I have learned more about marriage than real estate. — Big E (@erichoward717) April 4, 2018

Can you please explain to me what to do with my Tuesday nights for the rest of my life ?? @chipgaines @magnolia #fixerupper #hgtv #thanksforthememories — Mark Wilson (@kramwaffle46) April 4, 2018

But dry those tears: As "Fixer Upper" ends, a new Gaines-filled series begins.

Catch the first episode of "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design" next Tuesday on HGTV.