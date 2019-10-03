Hey, fans of the 1980s, grab your brick cellphone and get ready to make an offer — we may have found your next house!

A home in Chicago’s East Lincoln Park neighborhood is getting some buzz for its surprising '80s design. And no, we’re not talking about nostalgic home decor like Laura Ashley floral bedding, see-through phones and balloon window valances (although all of those items are seriously so great).

The home doesn't seem too '80s on the outside, but wait until you go in ... Sotheby's International Realty

We’re talking distinct interior design elements that remind us of the houses we’ve seen in popular films from that decade, most notably ones lived in by the fanciest of characters.

Just picture the homes of those like Todd and Margo (Nicholas Guest and Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” or Phyllis (Shelley Long) in “Troop Beverly Hills.”

The 7,500-square-foot property features a sleek black-and-white color palette, funky geometric accents and some other pretty distinct features like a curved staircase. The latter is just begging for someone to strut down its steps wearing a taffeta dress paired with shoulder pads.