Hey, fans of the 1980s, grab your brick cellphone and get ready to make an offer — we may have found your next house!
A home in Chicago’s East Lincoln Park neighborhood is getting some buzz for its surprising '80s design. And no, we’re not talking about nostalgic home decor like Laura Ashley floral bedding, see-through phones and balloon window valances (although all of those items are seriously so great).
We’re talking distinct interior design elements that remind us of the houses we’ve seen in popular films from that decade, most notably ones lived in by the fanciest of characters.
Just picture the homes of those like Todd and Margo (Nicholas Guest and Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” or Phyllis (Shelley Long) in “Troop Beverly Hills.”
The 7,500-square-foot property features a sleek black-and-white color palette, funky geometric accents and some other pretty distinct features like a curved staircase. The latter is just begging for someone to strut down its steps wearing a taffeta dress paired with shoulder pads.
In the kitchen. you’ll find white cabinets, black counters and a rad splash of gold between the two features. There’s also a triangle-shaped window, because ... why not?
And while the master bedroom feels pretty modern, the attached bathroom doesn’t disappoint with its "Me-First Decade" energy.
The five-bedroom home also comes with its own elevator, sauna, wine storage and large rec room with a wet bar.
You can wake up every morning in this nostalgic abode for $2.395 million. See more pictures and details at the listing from Natasha Motev at Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty.