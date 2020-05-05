Cher's former LA condo has a 'very Moroccan feel' — take a tour

While Cher sold the condo for $5.25 million in 2013, her distinct decorative touches remain. The singer-actress worked with renowned designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to deck out the condo, which has a "very Moroccan feel," according to David Parnes of The Agency, the real estate company handling the sale.

The professionally designed condo has beautiful Balinese touches. Courtesy of The Agency

The unit is located on the 26th and 27th floors of the high-rise building, and the 2,300 square feet include two bedrooms and some boldly decorated common areas, including an open-plan kitchen and two large balconies. According to a statement from The Agency, occupants can take in "breathtaking" panoramic views of the ocean and surrounding city.