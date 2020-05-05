Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Cher's former LA condo has a 'very Moroccan feel' — take a tour

The Hollywood legend's former home is on the market for just under $6.5 million.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Kerry Breen

Ready to live like a world-famous star? Now's your chance!

A condo in Los Angeles formerly owned by Cher and other Hollywood stars is on the market for $6.495 million. The two-floor unit, located in the Sierra Towers high-rise, is the only duplex in the whole building, with a spiral staircase connecting the two floors.

The beautiful, spacious condo is the only one of its kind in the building. Courtesy of The Agency

While Cher sold the condo for $5.25 million in 2013, her distinct decorative touches remain. The singer-actress worked with renowned designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to deck out the condo, which has a "very Moroccan feel," according to David Parnes of The Agency, the real estate company handling the sale.

The professionally designed condo has beautiful Balinese touches. Courtesy of The Agency

The unit is located on the 26th and 27th floors of the high-rise building, and the 2,300 square feet include two bedrooms and some boldly decorated common areas, including an open-plan kitchen and two large balconies. According to a statement from The Agency, occupants can take in "breathtaking" panoramic views of the ocean and surrounding city.

The balconies provide great views of the surrounding area. Courtesy of The Agency

According to the statement, the first level of the condo includes an open-plan kitchen with Miele appliances, a "living area that could be a bedroom," and a large balcony, along with a bathroom. The second level of the unit is also an open plan, with a bedroom area, powder room and balcony.

The unique kitchen includes Miele appliances. Courtesy of The Agency

For anyone looking for a little less space, the statement notes that "the opportunity exists to purchase the units separately," but adds that since "combining units floor-to-floor is no longer allowed ... this presents a unique opportunity to reimagine this highly creative space."

The sweeping open spaces allow for plenty of creative redecorating. Courtesy of The Agency

In addition to the glamorous condo itself, the building includes amenities like a valet, 24-hour doorman, pool, spa and fitness center.

Cher isn't the only star to have lived in this specific duplex. According to the Los Angeles Times, Cher bought the condo from actor Vincent Gallo in 2006 for just $3 million, and in the 1980s, the unit was owned by film studio executive David Geffen. Other famous names including actress Lily Collins, singer Diahann Carroll and NBA star David Lee have called the high-rise building home.

See Cher’s extended interview with Jenna Bush Hager

April 15, 201932:39
Kerry Breen