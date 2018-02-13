Chelsea Handler's house is for sale — and yes, there's a minibar in the closet

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Is this a house or a luxury resort?

Comedian and former late-night talk show host Chelsea Handler just put her Los Angeles, California, house on the market, and we’re swooning over the luxury features the 5,572-square-foot property boasts.

Chelsea Handler Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has plenty of space for guests to stay, and they’ll certainly feel like they’re at a fancy resort with all the amenities it offers.

Gorgeous floor-to-ceiling glass doors stream light into the open living space and disappear when opened to create an indoor-outdoor experience. Dinner alfresco, anyone?

Modern architecture meets mid-century influences in this gorgeous home. Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography/Courtesy of Pacific Union International

In the fully equipped chef’s kitchen, you’ll find glossy white cabinets, matte black countertops, Viking appliances and a large island/breakfast bar.

A row of windows above the sink area provides a view of the treetops, making you feel as if you’re in your very own treehouse. More natural light streams in through the massive skylight above.

The bright and airy kitchen features beautiful views. Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography/Courtesy of Pacific Union International

The master suite features a private balcony and a drop-down TV.

Purple lounge chairs stand out in the modern master suite. Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography/Courtesy of Pacific Union International

Extras aren't spared in the master bathroom, either.

There's a soaking tub, double vanity and even a sauna.

Master bathroom? More like a spa! Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography/Courtesy of Pacific Union International

The house has its very own sauna. Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography/Courtesy of Pacific Union International

The extra-large closet, which the listing appropriately describes as “to die for,” doubles as a bar thanks to its refrigerator and ice drawer. (No, we're not joking.)

We're not surprised that Handler once told People that it was her favorite part of the space.

“If you have a bar in your bedroom, it feels like things are going your way,” she said.

Leave it to the author of "Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea," to have a bar in her closet. Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography/Courtesy of Pacific Union International

Outside the house is equally impressive. A family game room opens up to a 50-foot-long pool, and there are plenty of patios and decks.

There's also an outdoor kitchen and pizza oven.

A sparkling pool sits in the backyard. Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography/Courtesy of Pacific Union International

Dine alfresco with the home's outdoor kitchen and pizza oven. Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography/Courtesy of Pacific Union International

Handler is asking $11.5 million for the property. Hey, at least we can dream. See more pictures of this retreat here.