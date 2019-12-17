If you’ve ever been on the hunt for a perfect home, you know how hard it can be. Even celebrities don’t always get what they want. Case in point: Chelsea Handler, who said she put in offers and lost the bids on four or five houses before finding her current home.
“It wasn’t what I wanted,” the comedian confessed to Architectural Digest in a new feature, “but it was the right size and in the right part of town for me. So I just committed to putting a lot of work into it.”
And it's certainly looks like that work paid off.
Chelsea Handler on her new book, ‘Life Will Be the Death of Me’May 2, 201906:09
Handler, who has lived in the six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath, 5,572-square-foot Bel Air estate for a decade now, renovated it to her liking.
“We tore the house apart, inside and out, while keeping the main frame,” she said. “I had to move out a couple of times, and I did a lot of construction — but I just really wanted it to have that indoor-outdoor California vibe. Soft, contemporary and really clean.”
When she’s not entertaining guests in the outdoor area, which features a fireplace, a barbecue area with a pizza oven and a 50-foot-long swimming pool and spa, you might find her playing video games in the cozy sitting room. The space boasts an arcade video system with 18 games including Ms. Pac-Man and Donkey Kong.
“My friends’ kids love it,” she said. “Also, sometimes I will get really stoned and play Super Mario Bros. late at night, so that works out well for everybody.”
Her favorite room in the house, though, is her bedroom. “I spend most of my time here, either in my bed or on those two purple chairs,” she told the publication. “I meditate in here. I sleep in here. I am eating breakfast right now doing this interview in here. I watch MSNBC here. A lot goes down in this room.”
But every now and then, Handler will sneak away and sleep in her guest room suite which features bunk beds (a full bed on the bottom and a twin on top).
“It’s a nod to my childhood,” Handler said. “I always loved bunk beds. There were six kids in my family, including me. There was always a bunk-bed situation. Sometimes I sleep in here for a week, if I am feeling fragile.”
See the full story and more pictures of the home at ArchDigest.com.