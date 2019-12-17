If you’ve ever been on the hunt for a perfect home, you know how hard it can be. Even celebrities don’t always get what they want. Case in point: Chelsea Handler, who said she put in offers and lost the bids on four or five houses before finding her current home.

“It wasn’t what I wanted,” the comedian confessed to Architectural Digest in a new feature, “but it was the right size and in the right part of town for me. So I just committed to putting a lot of work into it.”

And it's certainly looks like that work paid off.

Handler, who has lived in the six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath, 5,572-square-foot Bel Air estate for a decade now, renovated it to her liking.

“We tore the house apart, inside and out, while keeping the main frame,” she said. “I had to move out a couple of times, and I did a lot of construction — but I just really wanted it to have that indoor-outdoor California vibe. Soft, contemporary and really clean.”