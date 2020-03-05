This cave house is literally carved into a mountain — and it's for sale!

If you enjoy sleeping in nature, we've found the perfect place for you.
A private home in Bisbee, Arizona, is literally carved into a mountain, creating the coziest cave that you can actually live in.
The 2,568 square foot place was originally built by Cathy and Randy Clark. They started construction back in 1985.
“We found the property, we fell in love with it,” Cathy told HGTV’s "Home Strange Home." “It had water, it had trees... animal life. It was just so alive and so special.”
Thus, the cave house was born.
It took 15 years to complete, and now it’s a gorgeous home. Even better, it could be yours. The current owner has it on the market for $998,550.
The main house features a front sunroom with a wall of windows to take in the mountain views and spot animals outside.
From there, you enter the actual cave, which stays at a constant comfortable temperature year-round, thanks to the granite.
The kitchen comes with high-end appliances, pendant lighting and concrete countertops that were hand-painted to look marble.
There’s also an intimate dining area with a curved booth that looks like a nice place to have a hot meal.
The living room features a winding metal staircase that leads to a bed loft. “That’s a really sweet place to sleep,” Cathy told HGTV, adding that it’s quiet, cozy and really dark.
A tropical bathroom is filled with jungle-like plants that span the walls, and a luxurious shower rounds out the space.
Natural spring water from the mountain is filtered through the granite and pooled into a tub. There’s also a 46,000 gallon tank that collects rainwater for use around the home.
