This cave house is literally carved into a mountain — and it's for sale!

If you enjoy sleeping in nature, we've found the perfect place for you.

A private home in Bisbee, Arizona, is literally carved into a mountain, creating the coziest cave that you can actually live in.

It took 15 years to build this cave house. Courtesy Krystal Winters / Tierra Antigua Realty

The 2,568 square foot place was originally built by Cathy and Randy Clark. They started construction back in 1985.

“We found the property, we fell in love with it,” Cathy told HGTV’s "Home Strange Home." “It had water, it had trees... animal life. It was just so alive and so special.”

Thus, the cave house was born.

It took 15 years to complete, and now it’s a gorgeous home. Even better, it could be yours. The current owner has it on the market for $998,550.

The sunroom is built off the front of the cave. Courtesy of Krystal Winters / Tierra Antigua Realty

The main house features a front sunroom with a wall of windows to take in the mountain views and spot animals outside.

From there, you enter the actual cave, which stays at a constant comfortable temperature year-round, thanks to the granite.

The kitchen Courtesy of Krystal Winters / Tierra Antigua Realty

The kitchen comes with high-end appliances, pendant lighting and concrete countertops that were hand-painted to look marble.

There’s also an intimate dining area with a curved booth that looks like a nice place to have a hot meal.

Cozy up in this dining area. Courtesy of Krystal Winters / Tierra Antigua Realty

The living room features a winding metal staircase that leads to a bed loft. “That’s a really sweet place to sleep,” Cathy told HGTV, adding that it’s quiet, cozy and really dark.

The living room Courtesy of Krystal Winters / Tierra Antigua Realty

The sleeping loft Courtesy of Krystal Winters / Tierra Antigua Realty

A tropical bathroom is filled with jungle-like plants that span the walls, and a luxurious shower rounds out the space.

How tranquil is this bathroom?! Courtesy of Krystal Winters / Tierra Antigua Realty

Natural spring water from the mountain is filtered through the granite and pooled into a tub. There’s also a 46,000 gallon tank that collects rainwater for use around the home.

See more pictures of this cool property at the listing from Krystal Winters of Tierra Antigua Realty.