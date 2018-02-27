Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

This vacation home is just as classic as the stars who used to stay there.

The 11,503-square-foot beachfront property in Santa Monica, California, used to belong to Cary Grant who co-owned it with Western star Randolph Scott.

Not only did the property play host to many celebrities during the lavish parties thrown by its owners, but it’s also served as a beach house getaway for the Hollywood elite including Grace Kelly, Howard Hughes and Sharon Tate.

And now, the home is for sale for the first time in 40 years with a price tag of $11.995 million.

Adam Latham

Even before you step inside, you know you’re about to enter a truly decadent space — the courtyard features elegant landscaping and a romantic fountain.

Adam Latham

Inside, the formal foyer sparkles with a gorgeous chandelier and a dramatic circular staircase. Can’t you just see the Hollywood types walking down the steps in their designer gowns and glitzy jewels?

Adam Latham

The living room features a large antique window, hardwood floors and a fireplace — the perfect cozy room to relax with friends and family.

Adam Latham

There’s also a formal dining room and sunroom that looks out on the garden on the first floor.

Adam Latham

In the kitchen, you’ll find white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a nook for a breakfast table. Wine enthusiasts will appreciate the home’s wine cellar, too.