Candace Cameron Bure's Napa Valley home is a wine-lover's paradise

share tweet pin email

When "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure and her husband, Val Bure, want to get away from the Los Angeles hustle and bustle, they hop on an hour flight to their home away from home in Napa Valley.

"You feel like you're in a different country, in a different part of the world," Val told Wine Spectator. "It's magical, you know?"

Colin Price / Wine Spectator Candace Cameron Bure and her retired-hockey-star husband, Val Bure, pose on their property.

The couple purchased their current home in St. Helena, California in 2011. The three-bedroom 1960s-style ranch house needed a lot of work, but the two-acre plot of land “was great, and it enabled us to have estate grapes," Candace explained.

So, they got to work fixing it up.

Colin Price / Wine Spectator The kitchen got a major makeover.

One of the rooms they enhanced was the 170-square-foot kitchen, which they opened up by knocking out one of the four walls. They also resurfaced the floors with 6-inch whitewashed maple boards and replaced the counters with clean, white Cambria. The new space feels brighter, and the gleaming Jenn Air appliances give it a practical utility.

Slideshow Photos Evan Joseph Images See inside celebrity homes From Meg Ryan's shabby chic pad to the Obama's home after the White House, here's your look inside celebrities' fabulous homes. See inside celebrity homes of Rom-com darling Meg Ryan’s former New York City loft is a beauty. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The home is 4,100 square feet, and filled with natural light from its windows throughout. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The dining room is huge compared to New York City’s typical tight spaces. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The unit also includes a charming nook to entertain smaller crowds. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of The black-and-white bathroom is simple yet luxe with its walk-in shower. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of Ryan bought the home from actor Hank Azaria in 2013, and she went on to renovate it into the beautiful space it is today. Evan Joseph Images

See inside celebrity homes of Once you've lived in the White House, it's hard to imagine living anywhere else. But this is home to Barack Obama and his family, Michelle, Malia and Sasha, after he finished his presidency. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of The mansion features nine bedrooms and nine baths and was built in 1928. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of It is a gorgeous brick home, full of spacious rooms that feature hardwood floors, a terrace and gardens. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of The white painted kitchen features an extended table/sink combination topped by white and gray marble. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of Zillow estimates the monthly rent to be $22,000. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of And at least for now, the house shares a neighborhood with Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with several countries' embassies. HomeVisit.com

See inside celebrity homes of Ellen DeGeneres lived in this romantic villa in Santa Barbara, California. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of The home — appropriately dubbed “The Villa” — was designed in 1930 by architect Wallace Frost, who spent time living in Italy. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of Inside the 10,500-square-foot estate are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, nine fireplaces and multiple libraries. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of A quarter-mile driveway, secured by 18th-century Spanish gates, leads up to the sprawling mansion, which sits on a 16.88-acre lot. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of The backyard boasts an alfresco dining area within a serene garden space that is spectacular for throwing dinner parties and watching sunsets. Jim Bartsch

See inside celebrity homes of Late singer, songwriter and actor David Bowie lived in this Manhattan apartment and left behind his piano when he moved in 2002. Jonathan Nissenbaum

See inside celebrity homes of The three-bedroom, three bath unit overlooks Central Park. Jonathan Nissenbaum

See inside celebrity homes of It includes a renovated kitchen that comes with a Sub-Zero fridge, Miele ovens and more. Jonathan Nissenbaum

See inside celebrity homes of It also has office that overlooks the park. Jonathan Nissenbaum

Outside, beneath a canopy of trees, sits a gorgeous deck is where the family spends most of their time while at the property. It features a pizza oven and custom-designed dining table made of reclaimed wood, "It's such a great entertaining space, with the food and the wine and the ambience,” she raved.

Colin Price / Wine Spectator The deck features a pizza oven and plenty of room for entertaining guests.

The gently sloping, east-facing vineyard attached to the home is planted with the Bosché clone of Cabernet and produces wine for their label, Bure Family Wines.

Being the avid wine drinkers they are, the couple also turned part of the home’s basement into a cellar for their 1,500-bottle collection. During Christmas celebrations, they pull out all the stops and open bottles of Champagne Salon, Kistler Chardonnay and, of course, their estate Cabernet.

See more pictures of their Napa paradise at Wine Spectator.