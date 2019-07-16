Kelsey and Camille Grammer haven't been married for some time now, but their former Malibu, California home just hit the market. And it’s just as lavish as we’d expect for the “Frasier” actor and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.
The massive home, which the couple lived in years ago when they were first married, is a French country-inspired estate with all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a celebrity house — including a gourmet kitchen designed by chef extraordinaire Wolfgang Puck.
Totaling over 7,800 square feet, the main residence even has a two-story ballroom topped with a fancy crystal chandelier. The room opens up to the patio, making it a perfect place to host big parties and entertain guests.
You can also invite friends and family into the home theater for reality TV-viewing parties.
Or, if you’d rather limit your screen time, there’s a cozy library, too.
The master suite feels like you’re staying in a fancy French villa, complete with a private balcony and a sitting area.
The suite also has an insane spa-like bathroom drenched in natural light during the day, with a candelabra-style light fixtures to set the mood at night.
One of the biggest selling points of this place might be the land, which encompasses 5 acres. It features gorgeous views of the ocean and mountains, pretty manicured lawns, rose gardens and even Monet-inspired lily ponds.
The property is also great for horse lovers as there’s a six-stall equestrian facility and riding ring.
Want to live like a celebrity? The luxe life will cost you. The home is listed for a whopping $19.95 million.
See more pictures at the listing from The Agency.