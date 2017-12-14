It's a royal treat! Buckingham Palace debuts its Christmas decorations

share tweet pin email

Royals — they're just like us!

While you’re decorating your home and hanging your favorite ornaments around the tree, Buckingham Palace is getting into the holiday spirit across the pond. And you thought you had nothing in common with the Queen of England.

Each year, when the holidays roll around, the royal residence gets a festive makeover, transforming into a real-life winter wonderland in a way that only it can — distinctly royal flair. And 2017 is no exception.

ð½Christmas has arrived at Buckingham Palace! ð Did you know that the Christmas Tree was introduced to Britain in the eighteenth century by Queen Charlotte, consort of King George III? Although it was a yew tree rather than a fir that was used. A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:44am PST

On Dec. 12, the royal family announced (by way of Instagram and Twitter) that "Christmas has arrived at Buckingham Palace," sharing a video of this year’s decorations and some insight into a historic holiday tradition.

Christmas has arrived at Buckingham Palace!



Did you know that the Christmas Tree was introduced to Britain in the 18th Century by Queen Charlotte, consort of King George III? pic.twitter.com/PB5wjfuR1O â The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 12, 2017

It turns out that the Christmas tree was first introduced to Britain in the 18th century by Queen Charlotte, consort of King George III. And this cheerful custom has flourished ever since.

ð #godsavethequeen A post shared by Marcella Morra (@beietta) on Dec 14, 2017 at 8:07am PST

But Buckingham Palace doesn’t just have one tree, it has three: A towering 15-foot Nordmann fir from Great Windsor Park shines in the Marble Hall, while two smaller 10-footers stand in the Grand Entrance. Of course, all receive the royal treatment with twinkling lights and crown-shaped ornaments.

Happy 1st of December! It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Buckingham Palace - see the final look next week. ð A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Dec 1, 2017 at 4:16am PST

Even the gilt-bronze balustrade on the Grand Staircase got a seasonal upgrade, courtesy of a colorful garland.

If this doesn’t put you in the yuletide spirit, we’re not sure what will. (P.S. If you haven’t finished your holiday shopping, we’ve got your covered with gift ideas for everyone on your list, from foodies and tech geeks to beauty junkies and health nuts.)