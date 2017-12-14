It's a royal treat! Buckingham Palace debuts its Christmas decorations

Royals — they're just like us!
While you’re decorating your home and hanging your favorite ornaments around the tree, Buckingham Palace is getting into the holiday spirit across the pond. And you thought you had nothing in common with the Queen of England.
Each year, when the holidays roll around, the royal residence gets a festive makeover, transforming into a real-life winter wonderland in a way that only it can — distinctly royal flair. And 2017 is no exception.
On Dec. 12, the royal family announced (by way of Instagram and Twitter) that "Christmas has arrived at Buckingham Palace," sharing a video of this year’s decorations and some insight into a historic holiday tradition.
It turns out that the Christmas tree was first introduced to Britain in the 18th century by Queen Charlotte, consort of King George III. And this cheerful custom has flourished ever since.
But Buckingham Palace doesn’t just have one tree, it has three: A towering 15-foot Nordmann fir from Great Windsor Park shines in the Marble Hall, while two smaller 10-footers stand in the Grand Entrance. Of course, all receive the royal treatment with twinkling lights and crown-shaped ornaments.
Even the gilt-bronze balustrade on the Grand Staircase got a seasonal upgrade, courtesy of a colorful garland.
Meghan Markle will spend Christmas Day with Prince Harry
If this doesn't put you in the yuletide spirit, we're not sure what will.