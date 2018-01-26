share tweet pin email

Anyone who knows Manhattan real estate knows that large properties are hard to come by in the concrete jungle, but leave it to blockbuster star Bruce Willis to score an apartment almost as big as his IMDB list.

The "Die Hard" actor recently put his 6,000-square-foot property on the market for $17.75 million. Originally built in 1913 on coveted Central Park West, the home has six bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

A bright and sunny corner living room has views of the park, and opens into the dining room, which also looks out onto the city’s massive green space. Elegant chandeliers hang from the ceilings of both rooms that are decked out in crown molding.

A separate library is lined with built-in bookshelves and cabinets — a great place to store all those DVDs of beloved action movies.

In the eat-in kitchen, a breakfast bar sits in the middle of the room that's surrounded by custom cabinetry with metallic chrome accents. The room also features honed granite countertops, duel Sub-Zero refrigerators and a six-burner Viking stove.

Down the sweeping staircase, you’ll find the master suite which has a luxurious bathroom featuring a steam shower and separate soaking tub that overlooks Central Park.

This isn’t the first property Willis has owned in close proximity to the park. In fact, he’s had multiple homes in the area through the years. Talk about a die hard Upper West Sider (sorry, we had to!).

