Britney Spears' former home is a Mediterranean oasis — see inside

Britney Spears' former Beverly Hills home is up for sale and could be yours — if you've got some serious bank to back up your offer!

The estate spans 7,453 square feet and has to be seen to be believed. Spears resided at the home from 2007-2012, which features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a gorgeous outdoor space, complete with an in-ground pool, spa and fire pit. It's definitely not a bad place to quarantine in!

The property was listed at the end of June on Homes.com and was the pop star's home following her highly-publicized split from ex-husband Kevin Federline. Located inside The Summit, a guard-gated community in Beverly Hills, California, the stunning estate is currently listed for $6.8 million.

According to Homes.com, it was previously listed for $9 million in 2018. The current listing price is actually less than the $7.2 million Spears paid for the property in 2007 following her divorce from Federline, who is the father of both of her children, Sean Federline, 14, and Jayden Federline, 13.

The home, built in 2001, features Mediterranean-style architecture, a chef's kitchen, its own movie theater and of course, a fantastic pool.

The foyer boasts a glamorous chandelier. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman

The chef's kitchen comes complete with all state-of-the art appliances and a large kitchen island.

The spacious kitchen is perfect for any home chef. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman

The home movie theater is the perfect place to take in a film without any paparazzi around.

Sit back and enjoy the show. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman

The in-ground pool is near the spa and is a welcome respite from the California heat.

The property has a custom pool. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman

The backyard includes a fire feature with seating for guests. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman

We bet Britney spent many nights relaxing in the living room.

The living room has a faux fireplace with a decorative mantel. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman

The walk-in closet has plenty of space for any wardrobe. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman

One of the seven bathrooms with ornate curtains and a matching mirror.

This isn't the first time one of Spears' former abodes went on the market. In 2016, a California Spanish-style mansion — with sweeping Spanish arches, a two-island kitchen and master suite with a walk-in closet — was listed at a cool $8.995 million. With an infinity-edge swimming pool and outdoor kitchen for entertaining, we're guessing Spears enjoys spending time outside.

These days, the 38-year-old "Mood Ring" singer lives in another estate. She revealed in April that she had accidentally burnt down her home gym but that no one was hurt in the incident.

Josh Altman of Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing" is showing the Summit property to interested parties and one thing's for sure — whoever ends up with it is definitely "Lucky."