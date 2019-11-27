Broken heart? Here's your chance to live like Cameron Diaz in 'The Holiday'

Heartbreak is never easy, but as the countless rom-coms out there can attest to, it's even more difficult around the holiday season.

A British company is hoping to ease that pain by offering anyone who has had their heart broken this year the chance to win a free three-night stay in a cozy Cotswolds cottage that looks a lot like the one Cameron Diaz vacationed in after her breakup in the 2006 movie "The Holiday."