Broken heart? Here's your chance to live like Cameron Diaz in 'The Holiday'

Heartbreak is never easy, but as the countless rom-coms out there can attest to, it's even more difficult around the holiday season.
A British company is hoping to ease that pain by offering anyone who has had their heart broken this year the chance to win a free three-night stay in a cozy Cotswolds cottage that looks a lot like the one Cameron Diaz vacationed in after her breakup in the 2006 movie "The Holiday."
The contest is being run by Independent Cottages, a U.K.-based rental company. Anyone interested in entering can share their story of heartbreak for a chance to win.
"Whether you’ve been dumped, ended a relationship that wasn’t working out, or realised you were lusting after someone who didn’t feel the same way, take a leaf out of Cameron Diaz’s book and mend your heart with a cottage stay in the glorious English countryside this winter," the official contest rules state.
"Unfortunately, Jude Law isn’t provided."
In the movie, Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz swap homes at Christmastime after breakups, with Diaz's character traveling to England to stay in a cottage.
Sarah Jarvis, co-owner of Independent Cottages, told TODAY Home that nearly 500 people have entered the contest so far, and she's expecting plenty more.
"What has surprised us is the length and level of detail of each entry," she said. "There are a lot of broken hearts out there. It will be very hard to choose a single winner."
Jarvis said the lucky winner can expect a relaxing stay in a cozy home located in the countryside, about a two-hour drive northwest of London.
"The winner can expect to experience life in a friendly and traditional Cotswolds market town at the most magical time of year before Christmas," she said. The cottage is "the perfect bolt-hole to tuck yourself away from everything, without being too cut off from the outside world."
The adorable getaway turns into a winter wonderland around the holidays, with snow blanketing the ground to create a postcard-perfect view. Inside, guests can get some warmth from a wood-burning stove as they relax in the living room, and get a good night's sleep in a plush double bed.
Jarvis said she hopes the contest will bring some holiday cheer to people who might be mourning the end of a relationship while, perhaps like Diaz's character, opening themselves up to the start of something new.
"At this time of year there’s a heavy focus on perfect couples and happy families," she said. So, inspired by the storyline of 'The Holiday,' we thought that we would redress the balance and give the spotlight to people who have recently had their heart broken."
The competition closes on Dec. 2.