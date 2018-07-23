Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Here’s a story, of a home named “Brady.”

Nearly 50 years after it graced America's antennae-clad TV sets, the iconic house that served as the backdrop of “The Brady Bunch” is now for sale.

The home was purchased by Violet and George McCallister in 1973 for $61,000, and was used in the show from 1969-1974. Now, it’s on the market for $1.885 million.

*~*Groovy*~* Anthony Barcelo

Located in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighborhood, the 12,500-square-foot split-level home is nearly the same as you remember it.

The outside of the home was shown in daytime and nighttime shots on the iconic TV show. Anthony Barcelo

A very Brady home listing, at dusk. Anthony Barcelo

If only Carol and Mike were still around to hang out with. Anthony Barcelo

While the house was only used for exterior shots — which means that there’s no “girls room” with posters of Monkees in it or “boys” room with a triple set of bunkbeds — much of the interior still maintains its ‘70s-era, vintage vibes.

Look familiar? Anthony Barcelo

The backyard where Marcia was hit with a football (ouch!) Anthony Barcelo

The living room boasts a rock-wall fireplace, wood paneling and a built-in bar that's perfect for '70-style entertaining.

The wood paneling has likely been around since the moon landing. Anthony Barcelo

The furniture is sadly not included in the $1.885 million price tag. Anthony Barcelo

The decor truly looks like it could have been styled by Carol Brady. Anthony Barcelo

Manhattan, anyone? Anthony Barcelo

The two master-style suites have been untouched by time, and are decked out in wallpaper that will make you feel like you've been transported into another era.

Millennial pink, but vintage. Anthony Barcelo

Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom. Anthony Barcelo

Is this '60s, or what? Anthony Barcelo

A closet big enough to house all of your bell-bottoms! Anthony Barcelo

There’s also an old-school kitchen that’s perfect for whipping up some of Alice’s famous pork chops and apple sauce.

When was the last time you saw a wood cabinetry/window combination like this? Anthony Barcelo

Can't you just picture Alice and the gang hanging out in here? Anthony Barcelo

And in true "Brady Bunch" fashion, there is also a full-house intercom (for calling, “Marcia, Marcia Marcia!”) and radio still intact.

#nostalgia Anthony Barcelo

The home sits on nearly one-third of an acre and abuts the river, making it one of the most desirable properties in the area. It also means that the backyard is definitely big enough for potato sack races.

Careful with the footballs! Wouldn't want any more broken noses back here. Anthony Barcelo

According to the listing, the home is the second most photographed home in the United States after the White House.

From above. Anthony Barcelo

It even has its own Yelp! page, with reviews calling it a “must see” and noting that it looks "exactly the same as it was in the show with the exception of the paint color and the gate which was probably installed to keep tourists away.”

The area of Studio City where the home is located has been popular site for renovations, which has some fans worried that this piece of history may be sold and torn down.

“We’re not going to accept the first big offer from a developer who wants to tear it down,” listing agent Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman told The LA Times. “We’re going to wait a few days, in case there are others who want to purchase it as an investment to preserve it.”

TODAY has reached out to Douglas Elliman for comment.