'The Brady Bunch' home is now for sale in Studio City

It's as groovy as ever.
by Zoe Weiner
"The Brady Bunch" house
The gate was added post-Brady days.

Here’s a story, of a home named “Brady.”

Nearly 50 years after it graced America's antennae-clad TV sets, the iconic house that served as the backdrop of “The Brady Bunch” is now for sale.

The home was purchased by Violet and George McCallister in 1973 for $61,000, and was used in the show from 1969-1974. Now, it’s on the market for $1.885 million.

"The Brady Bunch" house
*~*Groovy*~*

Located in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighborhood, the 12,500-square-foot split-level home is nearly the same as you remember it.

"The Brady Bunch" house
The outside of the home was shown in daytime and nighttime shots on the iconic TV show.
"The Brady Bunch" house
A very Brady home listing, at dusk.
"The Brady Bunch" house
If only Carol and Mike were still around to hang out with.

While the house was only used for exterior shots — which means that there’s no “girls room” with posters of Monkees in it or “boys” room with a triple set of bunkbeds — much of the interior still maintains its ‘70s-era, vintage vibes.

"The Brady Bunch" house
Look familiar?
"The Brady Bunch" house
The backyard where Marcia was hit with a football (ouch!)

The living room boasts a rock-wall fireplace, wood paneling and a built-in bar that's perfect for '70-style entertaining.

"The Brady Bunch" house
The wood paneling has likely been around since the moon landing.
"The Brady Bunch" house
The furniture is sadly not included in the $1.885 million price tag.
"The Brady Bunch" house
The decor truly looks like it could have been styled by Carol Brady.
"The Brady Bunch" house
Manhattan, anyone?

The two master-style suites have been untouched by time, and are decked out in wallpaper that will make you feel like you've been transported into another era.

"The Brady Bunch" house
Millennial pink, but vintage.
"The Brady Bunch" house
Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom.
"The Brady Bunch" house
Is this '60s, or what?
"The Brady Bunch" house
A closet big enough to house all of your bell-bottoms!

There’s also an old-school kitchen that’s perfect for whipping up some of Alice’s famous pork chops and apple sauce.

"The Brady Bunch" house
When was the last time you saw a wood cabinetry/window combination like this?
"The Brady Bunch" house
Can't you just picture Alice and the gang hanging out in here?

And in true "Brady Bunch" fashion, there is also a full-house intercom (for calling, “Marcia, Marcia Marcia!”) and radio still intact.

"The Brady Bunch" house
#nostalgia

The home sits on nearly one-third of an acre and abuts the river, making it one of the most desirable properties in the area. It also means that the backyard is definitely big enough for potato sack races.

"The Brady Bunch" house
Careful with the footballs! Wouldn't want any more broken noses back here.

According to the listing, the home is the second most photographed home in the United States after the White House.

"The Brady Bunch" house
From above.

It even has its own Yelp! page, with reviews calling it a “must see” and noting that it looks "exactly the same as it was in the show with the exception of the paint color and the gate which was probably installed to keep tourists away.”

'Brady Bunch' stars reunite on TODAY: 'They don't make shows like that anymore'

May.30.201705:49

The area of Studio City where the home is located has been popular site for renovations, which has some fans worried that this piece of history may be sold and torn down.

“We’re not going to accept the first big offer from a developer who wants to tear it down,” listing agent Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman told The LA Times. “We’re going to wait a few days, in case there are others who want to purchase it as an investment to preserve it.”

TODAY has reached out to Douglas Elliman for comment.

