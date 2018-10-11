Bradley Cooper just bought this gorgeous $13 million townhouse in New York City

by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Bradley Cooper just bought a $13 million townhouse in NYC
Bradley Cooper just bought a $13 million townhouse in New York City.Getty Images

Bradley Cooper is having quite the year. The actor-director has been basking in the success of his recent project, arguably the most-buzzed-about movie of the year, “A Star Is Born” with Lady Gaga.

He also just picked up a show-stopping new home in New York City’s West Village neighborhood — and it’s fit for a star.

Bradley Cooper house
The home has approximately 4,000 square feet of interior space.ScottParks International Realty

Featuring a whopping six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and spanning five floors, the property is a gorgeous mix of luxury and livability. In other words, it’s chic yet maintains a comfortable vibe.

The home’s wooden floors are made from reclaimed barn floors, giving the space a farmhouse vibe.

Bradley Cooper New York City
The chef's kitchen comes with high-end Viking/Wolf/Subzero appliances.ScottParks International Realty

In the kitchen and dining area, you’ll find wood-beamed ceilings and a large soapstone island. Fancy stainless steel appliances add an industrial feel to the country-styled space.

Bradley Cooper West Village
The doors can be opened up for an indoor/outdoor living experience.ScottParks International Realty

Elegant French doors lead from the dining area to the 50-foot deck and garden that has a built-in grill and pretty landscaping with white birch trees and shrubs.

brad
How cozy does this outdoor space feel?!ScottParks International Realty

And while the outside of the house seems like a perfect place to host friends and family, there’s also plenty of space inside to entertain, including a cellar-level den that has a 65-inch flat screen television with built-in surround sound. The floor also boasts a wet bar and temperature-controlled wine cellar that fits 1,000 bottles.

Bradley Cooper home
The entertainment roomScottParks International Realty

The master bedroom takes up the entire top floor of the property and features pitched ceilings, double windows and a gas-burning fireplace.

Bradley Cooper
The master bedroom also has a cedar walk-in closet and dressing room.ScottParks International Realty

Its en-suite bathroom has a rain shower, double sinks and a cast-iron soaking tub that sits below a stunning skylight. It looks like an amazing place to relax after a long day of filming!

brad
Is this a bathroom or personal spa?ScottParks International Realty

See more pictures of the beautiful property at ScottParks International Realty.

