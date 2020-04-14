Watch Brad Pitt get emotional as he surprises longtime friend with home renovation

No, you’re crying!

Brad Pitt got a little teary-eyed as he surprised his friend and longtime makeup artist, Jean Black, with a home renovation during the series premiere of “Celebrity IOU.”

The show, hosted by HGTV’s Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott, helps celebrities give back to people who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with a much-deserved home face-lift.

Black has worked with Pitt for more than three decades, doing his makeup for films including “Fight Club,” “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood,” and the two have formed a close bond over the years.

Along with the Scott brothers, Pitt helped transform Black’s detached garage into a guest house that can double as a makeup studio and storage area.

Pitt got a little emotional when he saw the finished space.

“This is amazing. This is just amazing. Oh my God, she’s going to lose her mind,” the actor said on Monday’s episode. "I'm the guy who's gonna cry on television. I can't even tell you, I don't even know yet. I can’t take it all in just yet, what it will mean to her, and all the people she helps, and how much she means to me. It's great."

Jonathan and Drew Scott, the stars of HGTV's "Property Brothers," collaborated with Brad Pitt for the renovation. HGTV

Pitt is clearly a great friend, and he was also kind and caring to everyone on set during filming, Jonathan Scott told PEOPLE.

“He wanted everybody to feel like he was spending some time getting to know them,” Scott said. “And at the very end he remembered every single person’s name on the production crew and on the construction crew. He remembered everybody and wanted to make sure that they knew how grateful he was for what was happening. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word.”

Pitt is the first of several A-listers to surprise a deserving friend on “Celebrity IOU.” Several other actors and musicians will appear in future episodes, including Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Rebel Wilson, Michael Bublé and Jeremy Renner.