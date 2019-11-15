See this boys' room get the coolest makeover with a rock climbing wall and more

Here’s one mom that’s in the running for Mom of the Year. Tina Bousu of Loveland, Colorado, created the coolest room for her two sons, and yes, it even has a rock-climbing wall.
Bousu told TODAY Home she wanted to give her boys, ages 7 and 10, a space that reflected their personalities. “I think they were definitely ready for a change, and our 10-year-old had serious ideas and opinions about the look,” she said.
One of the main things she wanted the room to have was space for her boys to play while still being organized. And of course there also needed to be decor to reflect their vibrant and fun personalities.
“From there I searched for the right statement piece which happened to be the mural,” she said.
The peel-and-stick swirled wall mural from Muse Wall Studios is the focal point of the room. It features a marble-like design with bold colors.
Another fun feature is the rock-climbing wall she made herself with some plywood and rock wall handles she found on Amazon. (See how she constructed it here.)
“We finished this back in early May and they still love it,” she said. “They regularly climb the wall panels we made.”
One of the ways the room stays so clean is the fact that the beds have four drawers underneath each one, creating lots of storage. “They are the youngest and they keep it cleaner than my other two kids rooms,” Bousu said.
The room makeover took a total of about four days and cost about $800 for everything, minus the beds, mattresses and wall mural.
See more pictures of this amazing room transformation at Bousu’s blog, Eclectic Twist.