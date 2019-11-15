See this boys' room get the coolest makeover with a rock climbing wall and more

Here’s one mom that’s in the running for Mom of the Year. Tina Bousu of Loveland, Colorado, created the coolest room for her two sons, and yes, it even has a rock-climbing wall.

Bousu told TODAY Home she wanted to give her boys, ages 7 and 10, a space that reflected their personalities. “I think they were definitely ready for a change, and our 10-year-old had serious ideas and opinions about the look,” she said.

Before: the room was the only place in the house they hadn't painted when they moved in. Tina Bousu/ Eclectic Twist

One of the main things she wanted the room to have was space for her boys to play while still being organized. And of course there also needed to be decor to reflect their vibrant and fun personalities.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“From there I searched for the right statement piece which happened to be the mural,” she said.

After: the room features a cool and colorful peel-and-stick wall mural. Tina Bousu/ Eclectic Twist

The peel-and-stick swirled wall mural from Muse Wall Studios is the focal point of the room. It features a marble-like design with bold colors.

Another fun feature is the rock-climbing wall she made herself with some plywood and rock wall handles she found on Amazon. (See how she constructed it here.)

Lucky boys getting their own rock-climbing wall! Tina Bousu/ Eclectic Twist

“We finished this back in early May and they still love it,” she said. “They regularly climb the wall panels we made.”

One of the ways the room stays so clean is the fact that the beds have four drawers underneath each one, creating lots of storage. “They are the youngest and they keep it cleaner than my other two kids rooms,” Bousu said.

Bousu said her sons love hanging out in their updated room. Tina Bousu/ Eclectic Twist

The room makeover took a total of about four days and cost about $800 for everything, minus the beds, mattresses and wall mural.

See more pictures of this amazing room transformation at Bousu’s blog, Eclectic Twist.