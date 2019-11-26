A vintage blue-and-white sink inspired an entire bathroom makeover

They updated the old white vanity by creating a custom walnut countertop with rough-cut lumber. “We also raised the vanity height and built the addition (of a seated vanity) off to the side to fill the awkward dead space,” she explained.

Davis said it was surprisingly difficult to find a royal blue paint color to match the sink, but after mixing up some different colors, she finally found the right hue, which she used on the cabinets and built-in shelves.

BEFORE | The room had an awkward dead space between the divider wall and sink. Leslie Davis/ Deeply Southern Home

AFTER | What a transformation! Leslie Davis/ Deeply Southern Home

They replaced the old beige floor with white marble-looking porcelain tile to give the space a brighter and fresher feel.

And while all the cosmetic updates give the room new life, it’s the accessories that really bring it together.

The built-in shelves are now stocked with her friend’s blue-and-white pottery, and a set of four prints found on Etsy were framed in inexpensive frames, spray-painted in gold.

The built-in bookshelves provide a place for the prettiest accessories. Leslie Davis/ Deeply Southern Home

It’s amazing how just one small design element like a sink can inspire a whole room. And, of course, the final look was a hit with the homeowner.

“Dana’s reaction was one of pure delight and satisfaction,” Davis said. “The room is the embodiment of her style and everything she loves about home design. While that was our goal, when we stepped back and had time to admire it, we realize how true that statement was.”

See more before and after pictures of this project at Davis’ blog, Deeply Southern Home.