/ Source: TODAY By Kristen Torres

With Black Friday near, there's no better time to go ahead and purchase that big ticket item you've been eyeing. If you're like us, media and tech toys are at the top of the list!

Televisions are always a hot item in stores on Black Friday. But, thanks to the internet, you can already score huge deals and skip the lines. Walmart, for instance, has already dropped a bunch of new Samsung TVs down to Black Friday prices. We don't expect them to drop any lower, so go ahead and spruce up your media cabinet for the holidays with a new TV.

Then, maybe add a tablet or phone to your cart as well.

Yes, this year, you can get big savings before the actual madness on Friday begins. Bookmark our Black Friday 2018 guide to see all of the best deals.

Happy shopping!

TV Deals

Samsung 43-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $278 (originally $500), Walmart

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The retailer is slashing prices for highly-coveted 4K TVs — like this 43-inch from Samsung. It features ultra HD, built-in streaming apps and smart functionality.

Samsung 50-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV, $328 (originally $600), Walmart

For those who yearn for a bigger screen, the price cuts continue for even the biggest TVs like this 50-inch behemoth.

Tablet and Phone Deals

Samsung tablets and phones are also on sale. Beat the holiday rush with savings on the popular Samsung Galaxy smartphone and other products from the brand, including sound systems and Blu-ray players.

Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite 7-inch 8GB Tablet, $70 (originally $120), Walmart

Tired of your phone? This tablet is perfect to keep by your bedside for reading or on-the-go entertainment for the kids. Plus, it has Wi-Fi capabilities, so you can stay updated on all important current events and social media handles, of course.

Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S7 Smartphone, $330 (originally $500), Walmart

If any product can go head-to-head with the iPhone, it's the Galaxy. It's thin, it's streamlined and best of all, it's nearly 50 percent off.

