By Julie Pennell

Christmas is all about tradition, but that doesn’t mean you have to stick with the same holiday decorations every year. Case in point, the hot new trend for 2018 is black Christmas trees.

That’s right. People are forgoing the classic green pine trees for a darker holiday look.

Richard Ramirez Jr., 25, of Glendora, California, shared a picture of his black tree on Instagram. His photo is just one of more than 10,000 posted on the social media site with the hashtag #blackchristmastree.

“Black has always been my favorite color,” he told TODAY Home. “I try to take holiday traditions and put a modern, often personal twist on them. I feel a black Christmas tree embodies who I am.”

It seems as though Ramirez is not alone in that sentiment.

According to Wayfair spokesperson Julie Cassetina, there have been more than 2,000 searches for black artificial Christmas trees on the home shopping site, compared to 1,200 for the same time period last year (from January to Nov. 5). She added that it’s is a trend the company started seeing across social media last year.

Wayfair reported more than a 66 percent increase in searches for black Christmas trees in 2018 compared to last year. Courtesy of Wayfair

The website now has more than 80 styles of black trees available for purchase, including pre-lit varities.

As for decorations, you still have the same types of options as you would with a green tree. In fact, the black canvas can really make different colors pop.

On Pinterest, there are plenty of inspiration photos featuring black trees with ornaments in hues of red, purple and pink. But one of the standout color schemes is black and white/silver, which was the route Ramirez went with. Gold decor is another popular scheme against the black.

Like the idea of having a black Christmas? Besides Wayfair, you can buy your black Christmas tree at places like Walmart, Treetopia and Amazon.

And if black isn’t quite your style for Christmas decor, see our picks for the best artificial trees (including a pretty pink one if you’re into that!)