Bill and Giuliana Rancic's elegant brownstone is for sale — see inside!

Bill and Giuliana Rancic’s master suite may be one of the most impressive we’ve seen. And the rest of the house is just as jaw-dropping.

Bill and Giuliana Rancic's Chicago brownstone is for sale. VHT Studios, Getty Images

The couple is selling their luxury Chicago brownstone, and it’ll certainly appeal to prospective buyers who want to feel like royalty when they walk into their bedroom.

The master suite takes up the entire third floor of the home. VHT Studios

Taking up the entire third floor, the suite features a 15-foot cathedral ceiling with beautiful blue wallpaper and a sparkling chandelier. The bedroom is just one part of the space. It also features a spa-quality bathroom with his and hers vanities, double shower and large soaking tub.

The two-story bathroom and closet VHT Studios

And of course, Giuliana Rancic, who’s known for her red carpet coverage, has an epic two-story closet to hold all her gowns and jewelry.

A sitting area on the second story of the closet VHT Studios

The 8,098-square-foot home, which was built in 1866, has five bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms total. It was renovated two years ago and now features some pretty amazing details and amenities.

A modern white kitchen features Calacatta marble countertops and backsplashes, multiple Sub-Zero fridges and two full-height wine coolers. There’s a large island in the center that has extra storage space and room to sit.

The kitchen VHT Studios

The room is also open to a den so you can cook while hanging out with family.

Family room VHT Studios

For a more formal setting, there’s a separate dining room, which features elegant blue damask wallpaper and a stunning chandelier. Next to it, a formal living area includes a wood-burning fireplace.

The home has a formal dining room. VHT Studios

Formal living room VHT Studios

On the lower level, there’s a state-of-the-art media room enclosed with rich wood paneling. It includes a custom full bar, audiovisual system and not one, but three big-screen TVs.

Media room

Outside, there’s a back deck that features an outdoor fireplace, so even when it’s chilly, you can still enjoy the space. There’s also an outdoor kitchen, perfect for entertaining.

Deck VHT Studios

The luxury property comes at a luxury cost — it’s currently on the market for $6.8 million. See more pictures of this dream home at the listing.