'The Beverly Hillbillies' mansion is now the most expensive home in the US

share tweet pin email

Move over, $250 million mansion. It looks like there’s a new Bel Air property on the market that’s getting the title of most expensive home in the U.S.

A 25,000-square-foot estate known as "Chartwell" has just been listed for $350 million, making it the priciest residential property in the country right now.

Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, Hilton & Hyland and Berkshire Hathaway The mansion, known as "Chartwell," even has its own ballroom inside.

Besides just being an extremely decadent and lavish home, the place also has a claim to fame. It was featured in the opening credits of "The Beverly Hillbillies" sitcom that ran from 1962-1971. After striking it rich with oil, fictional character Jed Clampett moved his nouveau riche family to the mansion, shaking up the privileged society around them with their comedic adventures.

CBS via Getty Images Buddy Ebsen as Jed Clampett, Max Baer Jr. as Jethro Bodine, Donna Douglas as Elly May Clampett and Irene Ryan as Daisy Moses in "The Beverly Hillbillies."

No doubt about it, Clampett was lucky, and so is anyone else who can gather up enough coins to purchase this property.

According to the listing agents at Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, Hilton & Hyland and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, the sprawling mansion features some pretty remarkable amenities including a ballroom, world-class wine cellar, formal salon and period-paneled dining room.

Outside, you’ll find expertly manicured gardens, a tennis court, covered parking for 40 cars, a 75-foot-pool and fully equipped pool house, all set against sweeping panoramic views of downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean.

Sitting on 10.3 acres, the residence was built in 1933 by architect Sumner Spaulding and later enhanced and restored under the direction of the recently deceased owner, A. Jerrold Perenchio, after he purchased the estate in 1986. The architecture and details are inspired by 18th Century French Neoclassical design.

Love the property? With such a hefty price tag, here’s hoping you can strike it rich like Clampett did!