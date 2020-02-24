Here’s how to vacation like a Bravo star.
Bethenny Frankel, former star of the “Real Housewives of New York,” is parting ways with her bright and airy Hamptons vacation house, and the pictures of it have us craving summer.
The seven bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home — which sold for $2.28 million — looks like a classic American beach house on the outside with a wraparound veranda in front and a crisp blue pool in the back.
Inside, the home is flooded with natural sunlight thanks to the many windows and tall ceilings.
The interiors feature a clean, neutral color palette that complements the wood floor and looks expensive. It should come as no surprise that it was designed by a well-known celebrity designer, according to the listing.
Frankel, who is the CEO of her own food and beverage empire, made sure the kitchen was fit for a home chef. It’s decked out with professional appliances and has a center island for more work space.
There’s an adjacent breakfast room that looks like the coziest place to have a cup of morning coffee.
Upstairs, you’ll find the bedrooms, including the spacious master suite that has its own fancy bathroom.
There’s also an unfinished third story, which could be turned into more living space if needed.
The home could easily be a place to gather with friends and family, especially if you like to entertain outside. You can swim in the heated Gunite pool, hang out on the stone patio or dine alfresco.
Frankel seems to be on a real-estate-selling spree, having recently sold her Manhattan condo in November.
