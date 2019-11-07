Calling all reality TV fans: Skinnygirl founder and former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel is selling her chic New York City condo, and it’s full of drama — the good, decorative kind, we mean.
Located on a quaint cobblestone block in SoHo, the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom residence is a designer loft with lots of big windows, funky light fixtures and sleek accents.
The main living area is open and airy with high ceilings, yet it still feels cozy thanks to the working wood-burning fireplace.
Up two short steps, you’ll enter into the adjoining white kitchen featuring a long island topped with imported marble, along with high-end appliances and an extra-large pantry.
The master suite is like a sanctuary where you can recuperate from the hustle and bustle of the city. It’s got a marble bathroom complete with double vanity sinks, a soaking tub and a glass-enclosed steam/rain shower.
And there’s a fancy walk-in closet too, featuring plenty of built-in shelves and drawers to house all of your socialite-worthy outfits and accessories.
The second bedroom is huge by New York City standards and features pink accents, once decorated for Frankel’s daughter, Bryn, when they lived there.
The condo has been on the market since 2017, when it was listed for $5.25 million. Since then, the price has dropped significantly to $3.995 million.
Frankel’s not living in this home right now, hence why she’s probably eager to get it off her hands with a major price cut. She has since moved into another SoHo apartment, which she showed off last year in a tour with Architectural Digest.
See more pictures of this property at the listing from Leonard Steinberg of Compass, who declined to comment.