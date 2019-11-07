Calling all reality TV fans: Skinnygirl founder and former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel is selling her chic New York City condo, and it’s full of drama — the good, decorative kind, we mean.

Located on a quaint cobblestone block in SoHo, the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom residence is a designer loft with lots of big windows, funky light fixtures and sleek accents.