Bethenny Frankel's newly renovated apartment used to be an artist's loft

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

When Bethenny Frankel impulsively spent $4.2 million on her new New York City apartment back in August of last year, Bravo producers wondered what on earth she was thinking.

But the "Real Housewives of New York" star saw the potential in the 4,000-square-foot SoHo space, despite the awkward partitions and dated surfaces.

In a new feature with Architectural Digest, Frankel shows off what she’s done with the place and proves all the doubters wrong.

Bethenny Frankel said she wasn't even looking to move, but when she found this apartment it was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up. Gieves Anderson/ Architectural Digest

“I feel humbled,” she said of her new home. “It took me three days to feel like this is my apartment. Wow, I can’t believe I live here.”

With the help of designers Cheryl Eisen and Vian Abreu of IMG, the reality star and entrepreneur added splashes of glitz and glamour to the existing structure of the loft.