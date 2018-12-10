Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

When it comes to tech gifts, there's no shortage of gadgets claiming to be the newest, hottest gift on the market. Unless you know where to look, the options can be overwhelming and it can be difficult to determine what's worth the money.

To help narrow down the possibilities, we've enlisted the help of Consumer Reports' Elliot Weiler to share their picks for the best buys in popular categories like wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers.

Here are their choices for great tech gifts on any budget.

Robotic Vacuums

iRobot Roomba e5, $410, Jet

This Consumer Reports recommended robotic vacuum is excellent for sucking up debris on carpets and floors. It works quickly and even tackles tough to grab pet hair after a few passes.

Eufy Robotic Vacuum 11S, $169, Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

This pick is extremely quiet according to Consumer Reports, though they did mention it managed better on the bare floor edges than carpeted edges.

Blenders

Ninja Duo with Auto IQ, $149, Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

This dishwasher-safe blender stood up to both Consumer Reports' icy-drink tests and pureeing soup tests. Sounds like a blender for all seasons if there ever was one!

Black & Decker 3-in-1 Digital Power Crush, $50, Target

This budget-friendly option is also dishwasher safe and rated excellent in the brand's hot and cold tests.

Wireless Headphones

Bose SoundSport Free Wireless, $169, Walmart

Also available at Amazon.

These water-resistant wireless headphones features a "totally wireless" design and good sound quality according to the testers at Consumer Reports.

Beats X, $89, Walmart

Also available at Amazon.

This design from Beats works to mute some external noise and prevent sound from seeping out in unwanted directions. The sound quality is also very good according to Consumer Reports.

Bluetooth Speakers

Denon Heos 7, $399, Amazon

This stylish speaker features analog inputs and Bluetooth capability for an easy smartphone connection. The deep bass and good treble sound quality were notable in Consumer Reports' testing.

Sonos Play 1, $149, Walmart

Also available at Amazon.

With stylish rounded corners and "surprisingly big sound" according the the company, this more affordable wireless speaker could fit into almost any home.

Laptops

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch, $1599, B&H Photo

The TouchBar and TouchID are among the more sophisticated features on this MacBook model. It also features a natural color display and 18 hours of battery life.

Acer Chromebook, $213, Amazon

This budget-friendly pick features a large 15.6-inch screen and enough battery life to last most of the day.

