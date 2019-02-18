Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 18, 2019, 1:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Presidents Day weekend is an especially good time to find big ticket items like kitchen appliances, TVs, furniture and more at a discount.

Smarter Living Expert Bahar Takhtehchian stopped by TODAY to share where to find the most exciting deals over the holiday.

We will definitely be taking advantage of the sales! So make sure you don't miss out because all of our favorite retailers have some pretty great offers — and most will probably end today.

Furniture & Decor sales

Presidents Day is a great time to save big on furniture and decor. Online shops are offering some compelling deals and traditional big box stores have some good discounts too, according to Takhtehchian.

Our furniture and décor picks:

Vessles Trigg Wall Decor Set, $21 (usually $35), Wayfair

These are the perfect accent for a hallway or a wall that could use some dressing up. Add some pretty succulents to them or use them to hold small things like pens.

Chester Round End Table by Kosas Home, $113 (usually $141), Houzz

This wood top end table is great for a living room or bedroom. It has a rustic, yet modern vibe that can work with many different aesthetics.

Shop more deals on furniture and décor:

Houzz: 80 percent off select kitchen, dining room, bedroom, bathroom and living room furniture and decor.

80 percent off select kitchen, dining room, bedroom, bathroom and living room furniture and decor. Wayfair: 70 percent off select patio furniture, bedding, wall art, storage and more.

70 percent off select patio furniture, bedding, wall art, storage and more. AllModern: Save an extra 15 percent off select sale items.

Save an extra 15 percent off select sale items. Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 30 percent off select beds and headboards, accent chairs, ottomans, bar furniture and dining seating.

Up to 30 percent off select beds and headboards, accent chairs, ottomans, bar furniture and dining seating. Amazon: Up to 20 percent off select home items.

Up to 20 percent off select home items. Target: 30 percent off select home items.

30 percent off select home items. West Elm: Get 20 percent off your entire purchase.

Get 20 percent off your entire purchase. Coddle: 20 percent off site wide on everything from couches, to chairs, to ottoman pillows and mattresses from Feb. 15-18.

Mattress sales

Mattresses should be replaced every seven years (if not sooner) and thankfully, Presidents Day is a popular time to score a new mattress, according to Takhtehchian.

Our mattress pick:

10" Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $162 (usually $275), Wayfair

This 10-inch gel memory foam mattress contours to the lines of your body, keeping your spine aligned as you sleep, according to the manufacturer. And with a memory foam mattress, you don't even need a box spring.

Shop more deals on mattresses:

Mattress Firm: Up to $600 off on select mattress brands, including Beautyrest, Serta and Sleepy's.

Up to $600 off on select mattress brands, including Beautyrest, Serta and Sleepy's. Tempur-Pedic: Up to $500 off on select mattress sets.

Up to $500 off on select mattress sets. Sam’s Club: Up to $300 off mattresses like Serta, Tempur-Pedic and more.

Up to $300 off mattresses like Serta, Tempur-Pedic and more. Wayfair: Up to 70 percent off select mattresses.

Up to 70 percent off select mattresses. Sears: Up to 60 percent off select mattresses.

Appliance sales

If you need to replace a big ticket item like a refrigerator, washer and dryer or stove, Presidents Day is the time of year to make that purchase, Takhtehchian said.

Our appliance pick:

Cuisinart TOB-135N Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven & Broiler, $160 (usually $200), Macy's

This toaster oven combines a conventional toaster oven with a broiler for an appliance that easily replaces your toaster, broiler oven and more, according to the manufacturer.

Shop more deals on appliances:

Costco: Up to $900 off LG refrigerators. Up to $480 Maytag washers and dryers.

Up to $900 off LG refrigerators. Up to $480 Maytag washers and dryers. The Home Depot: Up to 30 percent off refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers and more.

Up to 30 percent off refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers and more. Lowe's: Up to $100 off select Dyson products. Up to 35 percent off select appliances like refrigerators. Up to $200 off select washers and dryers.

Up to $100 off select Dyson products. Up to 35 percent off select appliances like refrigerators. Up to $200 off select washers and dryers. Best Buy: Up to 35 percent off refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, dryers and more.

Up to 35 percent off refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, dryers and more. Macy’s: 30 percent off select Cuisinart products.

Electronic sales

From laptops to headphones and gaming gear, personal electronics are on deep discount this Presidents Day.

Our electronics pick:

JVC 32" Class HD Roku Smart LED TV, $130 (usually $200), Walmart

This LED smart TV has access to over 500,000 movies, TV episodes and more than 5,000 streaming channels. So get ready to binge your favorite shows on a new screen!

Shop more deals on electronics:

Best Buy: Up to $150 of select iPads. Up to $400 off select Mac select MacBook laptops. Up to $200 off select Surface devices. Up to $140 off select Beats headphones.

Up to $150 of select iPads. Up to $400 off select Mac select MacBook laptops. Up to $200 off select Surface devices. Up to $140 off select Beats headphones. Lowe's: Up to $100 off select Nest products.

Up to $100 off select Nest products. Dell: Up to $200 off select laptops.

Up to $200 off select laptops. HP: Up to $750 off select laptops. Up to $80 off select printers.

Up to $750 off select laptops. Up to $80 off select printers. Lenovo: Up to $275 off select laptops.

Up to $275 off select laptops. Target: Up to $220 on select Vizio TVs and $60 off select Beats headphones.

Up to $220 on select Vizio TVs and $60 off select Beats headphones. Walmart: Up to $400 off select Samsung TVs, as well as other TV discounts. Up to $100 off select Xbox bundles.

Up to $400 off select Samsung TVs, as well as other TV discounts. Up to $100 off select Xbox bundles. BJ’s: Up to $120 off select Dell, HP and Samsung laptops and tablets.

Auto sales

Car manufacturers offer a slew of deals during Presidents Day. Whether you’re looking to buy or lease a minivan, convertible or sedan, chances are you’ll find a great deal this February. Some deals may vary by region, so always check with your local car dealer, Takhtehchian said.

Shop deals on cars:

2019 Honda Odyssey: Honda is offering 0.9 percent financing for 24 to 36 months for purchasing. And $359 per month for 36 months with $2,499 due at signing on Odyssey for leasing.

Honda is offering 0.9 percent financing for 24 to 36 months for purchasing. And $359 per month for 36 months with $2,499 due at signing on Odyssey for leasing. 2018 Chevrolet Equinox: For purchasing, customers get 0 percent financing for 60 months plus $250 bonus cash. There is also a $3,250 cash back deal on Equinox.

For purchasing, customers get 0 percent financing for 60 months plus $250 bonus cash. There is also a $3,250 cash back deal on Equinox. 2018 Ford F-150: Offers for this truck include $1,250 cash back, 0.9 percent financing for 60 months, plus a $2,800 bonus.

Offers for this truck include $1,250 cash back, 0.9 percent financing for 60 months, plus a $2,800 bonus. 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Purchasing customers receive 1.9 percent financing for 72 months. Financing customers get 1.9 percent financing for 72 months on the MX-5 Miata.

Purchasing customers receive 1.9 percent financing for 72 months. Financing customers get 1.9 percent financing for 72 months on the MX-5 Miata. 2019 Toyota Camry: Deals available for this ride include $1,500 cash back, 1.9 percent financing and a $219 per month lease.

Deals available for this ride include $1,500 cash back, 1.9 percent financing and a $219 per month lease. 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe: Purchasing deal includes 0.9 percent financing for 60 months plus $500 bonus cash. Financing deals includes 0.9 percent financing for 60 months on Santa Fe. Cash back deals offers of $4,000 cash back on the Santa Fe. This deal runs until Feb. 28.

Purchasing deal includes 0.9 percent financing for 60 months plus $500 bonus cash. Financing deals includes 0.9 percent financing for 60 months on Santa Fe. Cash back deals offers of $4,000 cash back on the Santa Fe. This deal runs until Feb. 28. 2019 Subaru Outback: This manufacturer is offering zero percent financing for purchase and a $285 per month lease.

This manufacturer is offering zero percent financing for purchase and a $285 per month lease. 2019 Volkswagen Atlas: There is a purchasing deal of 1.9 percent financing for 60 months. Financing deal includes 1.9 percent financing for 60 months on the Atlas. This deal expires on Feb. 28.

There is a purchasing deal of 1.9 percent financing for 60 months. Financing deal includes 1.9 percent financing for 60 months on the Atlas. This deal expires on Feb. 28. 2019 Kia Niro: There is a purchasing deal with 0 percent financing for 48 months. And a lease deal of $199 per month for 24 months with $2,999.00 due at signing on the Niro LX. Finance deal includes zero percent financing for 60 months on the Niro. This deal expires on Feb. 28.

There is a purchasing deal with 0 percent financing for 48 months. And a lease deal of $199 per month for 24 months with $2,999.00 due at signing on the Niro LX. Finance deal includes zero percent financing for 60 months on the Niro. This deal expires on Feb. 28. 2019 Nissan Altima: Purchase deal includes zero percent financing for 36 months plus $500 bonus cash. Lease deals include $239 per month for three years with $2,599 due at signing on 2019 Altima. Financing deal includes zero percent APR for three years plus $500 bonus cash and zero monthly payments for 90 days. There is also a $1,500 cash back offer on 2019 Altima.

