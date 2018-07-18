Missed Prime Day? You can still save with these post-Prime Day deals on Amazon

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

After a site crash and 36 hours of online deal madness, Amazon Prime Day officially ended at midnight last night.

If you had trouble with the Amazon site on Monday, or simply didn't have time to get everything on your list, don't fret! Amazon is still running a few post-Prime Day sales that don't disappoint.

We're not sure when they'll end, so make sure and take advantage of these deals before the stock runs out.

Post-Prime Day Sales: Wednesday, July 18

GE Alexa-Enabled Countertop Microwave Oven + Echo Dot, $154 ($190 value), Amazon

Need a new microwave? With this one, you'll basically get an Echo Dot for $14. Normally, this smart microwave costs $140, but right now, for a post-Prime Day special, you can snag the microwave and an Echo Dot for $154. You'll be able to use the Eco Dot to ask your microwave to cook for a range of time and temperature settings.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $89 (usually $149), Amazon

Turn your home kitchen into a culinary hot spot with this Anova culinary sous vide precision cooker. This is the perfect kitchen appliance to cook vegetables and meat without working too hard. Simply attach the cooker to any pot, add water, drop food in a sealed bag and turn on the gadget. With Wi-Fi connectivity, the temperature can be controlled remotely (from up to 30 feet away) from the Anova app on any smartphone, and the precision cooker sends notifications to your phone so you know when your food is ready, even if you aren't in the kitchen.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Topper Supreme Full, $246 (usually $349), Amazon

This 3-inch thick mattress pad can transform even the lumpiest of spring mattresses into a nighttime oasis using the same Tempur-Pedic memory foam material found in the brand's mattresses.

Furbo Dog Camera, $139 (normally $249), Amazon

You may already feel like dog mom or dad of the year, but with Furbo, you can become pet parent of the century. As seen on Ellen, this Wi-Fi-enabled HD camera boasts two-way audio, so you can talk to your dog and be barked at in return. It also has a cool treat-tossing feature so you can reward Fido for good behavior when you have to leave him unsupervised.

TCL 40-Inch Roku Smart LED TV, $230 (usually $290), Amazon

Act fast! Snatch up this 40-inch HD television with Roku capabilities now. The 49-inch version is 23 percent off today as well.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker Midnight Blue, $69 (normally $99), Amazon

TODAY Digital Producer Donna Freydkin loves this compact, portable speaker. "I have my Alexa. I have a Google Home. And yet, maybe I'm just old-school and I keep coming back to my tried and true Bose speaker, which has pride of place in my living room.

It's waterproof, so perfect for the pool or beach. The sound is clear and lovely. It's sturdy and pretty and comes in a variety of colors. And like my Dyson, it just works and works and works and works. If you keep it charged, this musical companion really won't fail you. Plus, it now follows voice commands."

skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Face Gels, $25 (usually $35), Amazon

She also raves about these eye patches, which are still on sale. "I don’t believe in needles or anything injectible because to me, laugh lines and wrinkles are a sign of a life well-lived. But. But. But. There’s this thing called vanity, and sometimes, it’s my nemesis. When my skin needs a boost, a dose of smoothness and plumpness, I use these babies. They’re cooling — which feels beautiful when it’s brutally hot out. And somehow, through the genius ingredients, they actually make your face look more radiant, less tired, and definitely less lined. Don’t ask me how. Just rest assured, they work."

Philips Hue 2-Pack White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit, $100 (normally $150), Amazon

The Philips Hue makes smart home dreams into reality, allowing you to control your light bulbs with any Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device or using an app. Each light bulb has a lifetime of up to 25,000 hours and gives you the option to choose from more than 16 million colors or shades of white.

Olay Magnemasks Infusion Starter Kit, $34 (usually $45), Amazon

Get in on the Korean beauty craze with this mask that uses magnets to infuse anti-aging ingredients deeper into the skin. It's designed to counteract skin sagging and fine lines. Plus, pulling a magnetic mask off your face just feels cool.

Junetics Pure Energy Day Serum, $32 (usually $43), Amazon

Save 30 percent off this hydrating, restorative day serum that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and provides an instant glow.

Ninja 1000 Watts Blender, $60 (normally $90), Amazon

This Ninja certified remanufactured product is reported to show limited or no wear, and it's covered by a 90-day limited warranty from the date of purchase. This Ninja's six-blade technology makes it incredibly powerful, capable of crushing ice in seconds.

Bella Electric Skillet, $20 (normally $40), Amazon

Take one-pot meals to the next level with this Amazon Choice product. The special ceramic copper titanium coating is eight times more durable and cooks up to 30 percent faster than standard nonstick coatings.

Many other sites launched sales this week to compete with Amazon Prime Day (here's the full list).