The 1 color you should paint your front door for a major boost in resale value

Homes with black or charcoal gray front doors sell for $6,271 more than expected, the report found. The increase in your home’s value certainly outweighs what you’d spend on paint.

Of courseb that’s not the only feature in your home that can give a sales-boosting makeover.

Living rooms painted in a light taupe sold for around $2,793 more than expected, while bathrooms with a light blue or periwinkle hue on the walls sold for about $2,786 more than expected.

A neutral taupe in the living room can mean more money in your pocket. Brian Kellogg / Kerrie Kelly Design Lab and SacRep Photography

Paint your bathroom light blue for an increase in sale price. Brian Kellogg / Kerrie Kelly Design Lab and SacRep Photography

In the kitchen, you may want to consider the tuxedo cabinet trend — pairing white or light-colored upper cabinets with dark navy or black lower cabinets or kitchen island cabinets. This increased the value by about $1,547.

Tuxedo cabinets are in. Brian Kellogg / Kerrie Kelly Design Lab and SacRep Photography

And think twice before painting your kitchen red. The once trendy color appears to decrease the home’s value by an average of $2,310.

Also negatively impacting a home’s value? Brown dining rooms and yellow home exteriors.

Zillow noted in the report issued to TODAY Home that neutral colors may increase a home’s sale price because they have broad appeal and may be a signal that the home is well cared for or has other desirable features.