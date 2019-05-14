Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 14, 2019, 6:06 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

When the weather is nice, it’s tempting to spend most of your time outdoors. After all, who wants to stay cooped up inside when you can be soaking up the beauty of nature?

If you’ve got a patio or outdoor space, it can be like your second living room in the warmer months. And that’s why the furniture you choose should be just as thoughtful as your interior decor.

Interior designer Emilie Munroe, who runs the San Francisco-based design firm Studio Munroe, said that you should approach your outdoor space as an extension of your home. Read on for some of her tips for picking the right outdoor chairs for you.

How to pick an outdoor lounge chair

When choosing the best lounge chair for your outdoor space, one of Munroe’s biggest pieces of advice is to think about how you’re going to use the chair. “When purchasing chairs indoor or out, arms are a huge functional aspect we ask (our clients) about,” she said.

Upholstered arms are nice if you like to rest your arms while you’re sitting. But wood or metal arms are good if you’d rather have something to rest your drink on. You could also opt for an armless chair, which would be better for a smaller area since it would give you a wider conversation space, Munroe suggested.

The size of the seat can also be a factor. “There are different ways to sit in chairs,” she said. “Some people want to curl up in a chair with their legs under them, and others want to sit with them out or on an ottoman.”

Once you’ve determined the best kind of chair for you, make sure it’s the right size, Munroe stressed. Tape out the measurements of one you’re considering to see how it will fit with your existing furniture.

Ready to go shopping for your perfect outdoor lounge chair? See our picks below for some of the best ones to buy online right now.

The best outdoor lounge chairs

Gymax Outdoor Patio Adjustable Sun Bed Wicker Lounge Chair, $160, Walmart

This modern-style lounge chair features a rust-resistant steel frame that can be adjusted to five different positions, giving you a variety of ways to sit while you're chatting with friends in the backyard or hanging out by the pool. The cushion cover can be removed for easy cleaning, but the product does require assembly when you first get it.

Coral Coast Bellora Acacia Chaise Lounger with Pullout Table, $175, Walmart

Made of weather-resistant acacia hardwood, this pretty and eco-friendly lounge chair features a reclining back and pullout tray, making it a perfect spot to relax with a book or cocktail. Some assembly is required.

Rosecliff Heights Whitmer Chair with Cushion, $236, Wayfair

If you're looking for something more like a living room chair, here's a great option. It comes ready to use right out of the box (no assembly required) and features water-resistant wicker and cushions with removable covers. Customers who bought these have raved in the reviews about how comfortable they are and how high-quality they feel.

Crosley Furniture Bradenton Chaise Lounge with Cushions, $291, Hayneedle

Sit comfortably by the pool in this stylish lounge chair that features all-weather wicker and cushions that come in a variety of colors including sand, sangria and navy. Assembly is required.

Hampton Bay Spring Haven Brown All-Weather Wicker Patio Lounge Chair, $139, The Home Depot

With over 800 reviews and 4.7 stars, customers seem to be happy with this outdoor chair from The Home Depot. Made of a durable rust-resistant reinforced steel frame, it features weather-resistant wicker and cushions that'll stand up to the elements. It requires some assembly.

All Weather Wicker Vilamoura Outdoor Occasional Egg Chair, $350, Cost Plus World Market

For a cool contemporary look, this handwoven egg chair fits the bill. It's made from iron and resin rattan and includes a 100% spun polyester cushion with a removable slipcover. Another big perk: The chair doesn't require assembly.

Guildford Rocking Chair, $225, Wayfair

What better a way to lounge outside than in a comfy rocking chair? This one is crafted from eucalyptus hardwood and brown resin wicker, and has a tall back and extra-wide seat for the maximum comfort. Some assembly is required.

