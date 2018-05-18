The best home and style deals and sales to shop this weekend

Get the latest from TODAY
Finally, it's Friday!
After a long week of work, school or anything else from Monday to Friday, you might want to shop. You might also want to save money in the process.
We understand, though, that saving money isn't always easy. In fact, finding quality deals and sales takes work.
So, this week (and every week) TODAY Shopping is doing the work! We pulled together all the best deals and sales on home and style items to shop this weekend. You'll save on everything from grills to wedge sandals.
Plus, our list is alphabetized to make finding the deals easy!
Home
- Prime members save on Matcha tea
- Save on Allergy aides — including eye drops, Claritin and air purifiers
- Season's biggest outdoor sale: 40-60 percent off more than 1000 outdoor furnishings
- Outdoor shade and textiles sale: Up to 30 percent off outdoor colors and patterns
- Light and ignite sale: Up to 35 percent off grills and fire pits (until May 20)
- Up to 51 percent off Miracle-Gro AeroGarden indoor gardening systems (Friday only)
- 20 percent off contact lenses with code VALPAK1
- Up to 70 percent off outdoor furniture
- Summer bed and bath sale: up to 70 percent off mattresses, bedding and more
- Up to 70 percent off outdoor rugs and patio cushions
- Up to 70 percent off coastal decor
- Up to 50 percent off kitchen jars
- Up to 65 percent off faux florals for summer
Style and Beauty
Trying out new beauty products or clothing can be tough when everything costs a fortune. Luckily, this weekend, you can score deals on makeup, clothing, accessories and hair products that will help change up any look on a budget.
- 25 percent off Osprey backpacks
- 25-60 percent off everything in the Aerie collection
- Extra 40 percent off sales styles, no code needed
- Up to 60 percent off shoes and accessories
- Up to 40 percent off must-have styles (both in-store and online)
- 40 percent off your purchase with code HAPPY
- 50 percent off summer looks
- 20 percent off your whole order with code FRIENDS (we love the calendula and aloe hydration mask!)
- Extra 20-70 percent off clearance items (Friday only)
- 40-80 percent off everything on the Nasty Gal website
- Up to 50 percent off wedge sandals
- 30 percent off more select styles
- 25 percent off and free shipping sitewide with code 25OFF
- Sneakers for all sale: up to 55 percent off sneakers for men, women and children