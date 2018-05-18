The best home and style deals and sales to shop this weekend

Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

by Aline Peres Martins

Finally, it's Friday!

After a long week of work, school or anything else from Monday to Friday, you might want to shop. You might also want to save money in the process.

We understand, though, that saving money isn't always easy. In fact, finding quality deals and sales takes work.

So, this week (and every week) TODAY Shopping is doing the work! We pulled together all the best deals and sales on home and style items to shop this weekend. You'll save on everything from grills to wedge sandals.

Plus, our list is alphabetized to make finding the deals easy!

Home

Amazon

Hayneedle

Home Depot

Walgreens

Wayfair

Style and Beauty

Trying out new beauty products or clothing can be tough when everything costs a fortune. Luckily, this weekend, you can score deals on makeup, clothing, accessories and hair products that will help change up any look on a budget.

Amazon

Aerie

Ann Taylor

Asos

  • Up to 60 percent off shoes and accessories

Banana Republic

  • Up to 40 percent off must-have styles (both in-store and online)

GAP

  • 40 percent off your purchase with code HAPPY

H&M

Kiehl's

Macy's

Nasty Gal

Nordstrom Rack

Sperry

Stila Cosmetics

  • 25 percent off and free shipping sitewide with code 25OFF

Zappos

