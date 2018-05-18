The best home and style deals and sales to shop this weekend

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Finally, it's Friday!

After a long week of work, school or anything else from Monday to Friday, you might want to shop. You might also want to save money in the process.

We understand, though, that saving money isn't always easy. In fact, finding quality deals and sales takes work.

So, this week (and every week) TODAY Shopping is doing the work! We pulled together all the best deals and sales on home and style items to shop this weekend. You'll save on everything from grills to wedge sandals.

Plus, our list is alphabetized to make finding the deals easy!

Home

Amazon

Prime members save on Matcha tea

Save on Allergy aides — including eye drops, Claritin and air purifiers

Hayneedle

Season's biggest outdoor sale: 40-60 percent off more than 1000 outdoor furnishings

Outdoor shade and textiles sale: Up to 30 percent off outdoor colors and patterns

Light and ignite sale: Up to 35 percent off grills and fire pits (until May 20)

Home Depot

Up to 51 percent off Miracle-Gro AeroGarden indoor gardening systems (Friday only)

Walgreens

20 percent off contact lenses with code VALPAK1

Wayfair

Style and Beauty

Trying out new beauty products or clothing can be tough when everything costs a fortune. Luckily, this weekend, you can score deals on makeup, clothing, accessories and hair products that will help change up any look on a budget.

Amazon

25 percent off Osprey backpacks

Aerie

25-60 percent off everything in the Aerie collection

Ann Taylor

Extra 40 percent off sales styles, no code needed

Asos

Up to 60 percent off shoes and accessories

Banana Republic

Up to 40 percent off must-have styles (both in-store and online)

GAP

40 percent off your purchase with code HAPPY

H&M

50 percent off summer looks

Kiehl's

20 percent off your whole order with code FRIENDS (we love the calendula and aloe hydration mask!)

Macy's

Extra 20-70 percent off clearance items (Friday only)

Nasty Gal

40-80 percent off everything on the Nasty Gal website

Nordstrom Rack

Up to 50 percent off wedge sandals

Sperry

30 percent off more select styles

Stila Cosmetics

25 percent off and free shipping sitewide with code 25OFF

Zappos