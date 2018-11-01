Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

The best home and style deals and sales to shop this weekend

If you're ready for beach days, you seriously don't want to miss this!

by Aline Peres Martins

Finally, it's Friday!

After a long week of work, school or anything else from Monday to Friday, you might want to shop. You might also want to save money in the process.

We understand, though, that saving money isn't always easy. In fact, finding quality deals and sales takes work.

So, this week (and every week) TODAY Shopping is doing the work! We pulled together all the best deals and sales on home and style items to shop this weekend. You'll score low prices on everything from outdoor patio sets to sneakers.

Plus, our list is alphabetized to make finding the deals easy!

Home

Amazon

Hayneedle

Herman Miller

Home Depot

Walgreens

Wayfair

Style and Beauty

Trying out new beauty products or clothing can be tough when everything costs a fortune. Luckily, this weekend, you can score deals on makeup, clothing, accessories and hair products that will help change up any look on a budget.

Amazon

Aerie

Ann Taylor

Anthropologie

Asos

Banana Republic

  • Up to 40 percent off summer styles, no code needed. Shorts start at $40.

GAP

  • Up to 50 percent off everything, plus extra 20 percent off everything with code YOUMAY

H&M

JackRabbit

Journelle

Macy's

Nasty Gal

Nike

Nordstrom Rack

Puma

Sperry

