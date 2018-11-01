The best home and style deals and sales to shop this weekend

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Finally, it's Friday!

After a long week of work, school or anything else from Monday to Friday, you might want to shop. You might also want to save money in the process.

We understand, though, that saving money isn't always easy. In fact, finding quality deals and sales takes work.

So, this week (and every week) TODAY Shopping is doing the work! We pulled together all the best deals and sales on home and style items to shop this weekend. You'll score low prices on everything from outdoor patio sets to sneakers.

Plus, our list is alphabetized to make finding the deals easy!

Home

Amazon

Hayneedle

Season's biggest outdoor sale: 40-60% percent off more than 1000 outdoor furnishings

Herman Miller

15 percent off everything in the Herman Miller online store

Home Depot

30 percent off select small kitchen appliances (Friday only)

Walgreens

20 percent off contact lenses with code VALPAK1

Wayfair

Up to 70 percent off outdoor furniture

Up to 70 percent off outdoor rugs

Up to 70 percent off bedding basics

Up to 70 percent off complete cookware sets

Up to 70 percent off accent chairs

Style and Beauty

Trying out new beauty products or clothing can be tough when everything costs a fortune. Luckily, this weekend, you can score deals on makeup, clothing, accessories and hair products that will help change up any look on a budget.

Amazon

25 percent off select dresses and skirts

Aerie

50 percent off all swimwear plus free shipping (We repeat, ALL swimwear!! You're welcome.)

Ann Taylor

Extra 40 percent off almost everything with code SWEETTREAT

Anthropologie

20 percent off everything online

Asos

Up to 60 percent off summer clothing

Banana Republic

Up to 40 percent off summer styles, no code needed. Shorts start at $40.

GAP

Up to 50 percent off everything, plus extra 20 percent off everything with code YOUMAY

H&M

Up to 60 percent off summer favorites

JackRabbit

40 percent off the Nike Pegasus 34 running shoes

Journelle

20 percent off sitewide (including bras and underwear) with code FNF2018

Macy's

Extra 20 percent off select departments using code MOM

Nasty Gal

Up 80 (yes, 80) percent off everything on the Nasty Gal website

Nike

Extra 20 percent off sales items with code 20SPRING (including the cute pink sneakers pictured above)

Nordstrom Rack

Asics sneakers flash sale event

Up to 50 percent off Urban Decay makeup

Puma

Extra 30 percent off women's sales styles

Sperry