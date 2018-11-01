The best home and style deals and sales to shop this weekend

Get the latest from TODAY
Finally, it's Friday!
After a long week of work, school or anything else from Monday to Friday, you might want to shop. You might also want to save money in the process.
We understand, though, that saving money isn't always easy. In fact, finding quality deals and sales takes work.
So, this week (and every week) TODAY Shopping is doing the work! We pulled together all the best deals and sales on home and style items to shop this weekend. You'll score low prices on everything from outdoor patio sets to sneakers.
Plus, our list is alphabetized to make finding the deals easy!
Home
- 20 percent off refurbished Philips Hue smart lighting (Friday only)
- 67 percent off Gotham steel pans
- 26 percent off a KitchenAid 3-in-1 chopping gadget
- 30 percent off an adjustable foot rest
- 30 percent off 23andMe DNA testing
- 29 percent off Amazon Fire TV with Alexa voice remote
- 36 percent off a 7.5-inch chef's knife
- 50 percent off a smart body weight scale
- Season's biggest outdoor sale: 40-60% percent off more than 1000 outdoor furnishings
- 15 percent off everything in the Herman Miller online store
- 30 percent off select small kitchen appliances (Friday only)
- 20 percent off contact lenses with code VALPAK1
- Up to 70 percent off outdoor furniture
- Up to 70 percent off outdoor rugs
- Up to 70 percent off bedding basics
- Up to 70 percent off complete cookware sets
- Up to 70 percent off accent chairs
Style and Beauty
Trying out new beauty products or clothing can be tough when everything costs a fortune. Luckily, this weekend, you can score deals on makeup, clothing, accessories and hair products that will help change up any look on a budget.
- 25 percent off select dresses and skirts
- 50 percent off all swimwear plus free shipping (We repeat, ALL swimwear!! You're welcome.)
- Extra 40 percent off almost everything with code SWEETTREAT
- 20 percent off everything online
- Up to 60 percent off summer clothing
- Up to 40 percent off summer styles, no code needed. Shorts start at $40.
- Up to 50 percent off everything, plus extra 20 percent off everything with code YOUMAY
- Up to 60 percent off summer favorites
- 40 percent off the Nike Pegasus 34 running shoes
- Extra 20 percent off select departments using code MOM
- Up 80 (yes, 80) percent off everything on the Nasty Gal website
- Extra 20 percent off sales items with code 20SPRING (including the cute pink sneakers pictured above)
- Asics sneakers flash sale event
- Up to 50 percent off Urban Decay makeup
- Extra 30 percent off women's sales styles
- 35 percent off more than 85 styles of shoes