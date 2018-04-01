The best home and style deals and sales to shop this weekend

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Finally, it's Friday!

After a long week of work, school or anything else from Monday to Friday, you might want to shop. You might also want to save money in the process.

We understand, though, that saving money isn't always easy. In fact, finding quality deals and sales takes work.

So, this week (and every week) TODAY Shopping is doing the work! We pulled together all the best deals and sales on home and style items to shop this weekend. You'll score low prices on everything from floral dresses to Instant Pots.

Plus, our list is alphabetized to make finding the deals easy!

Home

Amazon

Click and Grow Smart Gardens

25 percent off smart gardens

eBay

15 percent off everything with the code PMAY4TH (Friday only)

Home Depot

Up to 30 percent off Atmore water heaters

Hayneedle

Light and Ignite Sale: Up to 35 percent off grills and fire pits

Garden Party Sale: Up to 35 percent off planters, fountains and more

Happy Pet Sale: up to 45 percent off pet furniture and supplies

Patio Paradise Sale: up to 40 percent off outdoor furniture and decor

Herman Miller

15 percent off everything in the Herman Miller online store

Walmart

Wayfair

World Market

Extra 30 percent off almost everything with code YAYFRIENDS

Style and Beauty

Trying out new beauty products or clothing can be tough when everything costs a fortune. Luckily, this weekend, you can score deals on makeup, clothing, accessories and hair products that will help change up any look on a budget.

Amazon

31 percent off Herschel Supply Co. novel duffel bags

Aerie

$25 off all one-piece swimsuits

Ann Taylor

Extra 40 percent off sales items (including the yellow floral dress in the photo above)

Anthropologie

Extra 25 percent off sale items

20 percent off outdoor furniture

Banana Republic

Up to 40 percent off select styles, no code needed

GAP

Up to 50 percent off everything, plus extra 20 percent off everything with code MAY

H&M

20 percent off dressed styles

JackRabbit

Up to 50 percent off Saucony running shoes

Journelle

20 percent off sitewide (including bras and underwear) with code FNF2018

Macy's

Extra 30 percent off sitewide selections using code FRIEND

Nasty Gal

Up 80 (yes, 80) percent off everything on the Nasty Gal website

Nordstrom Rack

Up to 50 percent off Burberry watches

Up to 60 percent off Rebecca Minkoff bags

Puma

Extra 30 percent off women's sales styles

Sephora

Weekly Wow: Buy a full-sized Tartlette palette and get a mini for free

Sperry

35 percent off more than 85 styles of shoes

Stila

Buy one lipstick and get one free (just add two to your cart)

Urban Outfitters

20 percent off all dresses and rompers

Walmart