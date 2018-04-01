The best home and style deals and sales to shop this weekend

Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

by Aline Peres Martins / / Source: TODAY

Finally, it's Friday!

After a long week of work, school or anything else from Monday to Friday, you might want to shop. You might also want to save money in the process.

We understand, though, that saving money isn't always easy. In fact, finding quality deals and sales takes work.

So, this week (and every week) TODAY Shopping is doing the work! We pulled together all the best deals and sales on home and style items to shop this weekend. You'll score low prices on everything from floral dresses to Instant Pots.

Plus, our list is alphabetized to make finding the deals easy!

Home

Amazon

Click and Grow Smart Gardens

eBay

  • 15 percent off everything with the code PMAY4TH (Friday only)

Home Depot

Hayneedle

Herman Miller

Walmart

Wayfair

World Market

  • Extra 30 percent off almost everything with code YAYFRIENDS

Style and Beauty

Trying out new beauty products or clothing can be tough when everything costs a fortune. Luckily, this weekend, you can score deals on makeup, clothing, accessories and hair products that will help change up any look on a budget.

Amazon

Aerie

Ann Taylor

Anthropologie

Banana Republic

GAP

  • Up to 50 percent off everything, plus extra 20 percent off everything with code MAY

H&M

JackRabbit

Journelle

Macy's

Nasty Gal

Nordstrom Rack

Puma

Sephora

Sperry

Stila

  • Buy one lipstick and get one free (just add two to your cart)

Urban Outfitters

Walmart

