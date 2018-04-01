The best home and style deals and sales to shop this weekend

Get the latest from TODAY
Finally, it's Friday!
After a long week of work, school or anything else from Monday to Friday, you might want to shop. You might also want to save money in the process.
We understand, though, that saving money isn't always easy. In fact, finding quality deals and sales takes work.
So, this week (and every week) TODAY Shopping is doing the work! We pulled together all the best deals and sales on home and style items to shop this weekend. You'll score low prices on everything from floral dresses to Instant Pots.
Plus, our list is alphabetized to make finding the deals easy!
Home
- 27 percent off the Instant Pot Ultra (look, we're obsessed with the Instant Pot)
- 35 percent off a best-selling clothing steamer (make sure to clip the coupon under the price)
- 42 percent off a KitchenAid spiralizer attachment (plus a $19 off coupon under the price)
- 50 percent off a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker from Cambridge Soundworks (Friday only)
- 36 percent off an LG window-mounted air conditioner
- $30 off an Alexa-enabled robotic vacuum
- 75 percent off a Star Wars mega playset
- 25 percent off smart gardens
- 15 percent off everything with the code PMAY4TH (Friday only)
- Up to 30 percent off Atmore water heaters
- Light and Ignite Sale: Up to 35 percent off grills and fire pits
- Garden Party Sale: Up to 35 percent off planters, fountains and more
- Happy Pet Sale: up to 45 percent off pet furniture and supplies
- Patio Paradise Sale: up to 40 percent off outdoor furniture and decor
- 15 percent off everything in the Herman Miller online store
- 54 percent off a Better Homes and Gardens outdoor seating set
- 45 percent off a Better Homes and Gardens porch rocking chair
- 32 percent off a KitchenAid stand mixer
- Up to 60 percent off outdoor seating groups and patio sets
- Up to 50 percent off kitchen jars
- Up to 70 percent off outdoor rugs and patio cushions
- Up to 70 percent off gourmet cookware sets
- Up to 65 percent off meal prep appliances
- Extra 30 percent off almost everything with code YAYFRIENDS
Style and Beauty
Trying out new beauty products or clothing can be tough when everything costs a fortune. Luckily, this weekend, you can score deals on makeup, clothing, accessories and hair products that will help change up any look on a budget.
- 31 percent off Herschel Supply Co. novel duffel bags
- $25 off all one-piece swimsuits
- Extra 40 percent off sales items (including the yellow floral dress in the photo above)
- Extra 25 percent off sale items
- 20 percent off outdoor furniture
- Up to 40 percent off select styles, no code needed
- Up to 50 percent off everything, plus extra 20 percent off everything with code MAY
- 20 percent off dressed styles
- Up to 50 percent off Saucony running shoes
- Extra 30 percent off sitewide selections using code FRIEND
- Up 80 (yes, 80) percent off everything on the Nasty Gal website
- Up to 50 percent off Burberry watches
- Up to 60 percent off Rebecca Minkoff bags
- Extra 30 percent off women's sales styles
- Weekly Wow: Buy a full-sized Tartlette palette and get a mini for free
- 35 percent off more than 85 styles of shoes
- Buy one lipstick and get one free (just add two to your cart)
- 20 percent off all dresses and rompers
- 70 percent off a hair straightening brush