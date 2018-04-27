The best home and style deals and sales to shop this weekend

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Finally, it's Friday!

After a long week of work, school or anything else from Monday to Friday, you might want to shop. You might also want to save money in the process.

We understand, though, that saving money isn't always easy. In fact, finding quality deals and sales takes work.

So, this week (and every week) TODAY Shopping is doing the work! We pulled together all the best deals and sales on home and style items to shop this weekend. You'll score low prices on everything from bralettes to knife sharpeners.

Plus, our list is alphabetized to make finding the deals easy!

Home

Amazon

eBay

20 percent off select items using code PREP4SUMMER

Hayneedle

Happy Pet Sale: up to 45 percent off pet furniture and supplies

Patio Paradise Sale: up to 40 percent off outdoor furniture and decor

Walmart

Wayfair

World Market

10 percent off sitewide, plus free shipping, with code SPRINGSAVINGS

Style and Beauty

Trying out new beauty products or clothing can be tough when everything costs a fortune. Luckily, this weekend, you can score deals on makeup, clothing, accessories and hair products that will help change up any look on a budget.

Aerie

Up to 60 percent off all bralettes

Ann Taylor

50 percent off your purchase with code MAINSQUEEZE

Anthropologie

Extra 25 percent off sale items

ASOS

Extra 10 percent off sales items (which have already been discounted 60 percent) with code FURTHER10

Banana Republic

Extra 40 percent off sales styles

Forever 21

50 percent off spring must-haves

GAP

Up to 70 percent off for the spring sale, plus an extra 20 percent off with code OURTREAT

H&M

Up to 30 percent off denim and tees (Friday only)

JackRabbit

Up to 50 percent off Saucony running shoes

Journelle

20 percent off sitewide (including bras and underwear) with code FNF2018

Kate Somerville

20 percent off everything sitewide with code 20FAM18, including cold cream cleanser and anti-wrinkle serum

Macy's

Extra 30 percent off sitewide selections using code FRIEND

Nasty Gal

40 percent off everything on the Nasty Gal website

Nordstrom Rack

Up to 60 percent off designer fragrances

Up to 50 percent off flat sandals

Sephora

Save on Mother's Day gift sets

Sperry

35 percent off more than 85 styles of shoes

Urban Outfitters

25 percent off all Out From Under swimwear

Walmart