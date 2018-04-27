The best home and style deals and sales to shop this weekend

Get the latest from TODAY
Finally, it's Friday!
After a long week of work, school or anything else from Monday to Friday, you might want to shop. You might also want to save money in the process.
We understand, though, that saving money isn't always easy. In fact, finding quality deals and sales takes work.
So, this week (and every week) TODAY Shopping is doing the work! We pulled together all the best deals and sales on home and style items to shop this weekend. You'll score low prices on everything from bralettes to knife sharpeners.
Plus, our list is alphabetized to make finding the deals easy!
Home
- Best-selling Kindle book sale, starting at $5 (Friday only)
- 32 percent off a Philips sunrise alarm clock. One of our editors swears it's the best alarm clock ever.
- 57 percent off a spiralizer attachment for any KitchenAid mixer
- 57 percent off a best-selling aluminum non-stick pan
- 35 percent off a Whetstone knife sharpener
- Three months of Kindle Unlimited for $2
- 20 percent off select items using code PREP4SUMMER
- Happy Pet Sale: up to 45 percent off pet furniture and supplies
- Patio Paradise Sale: up to 40 percent off outdoor furniture and decor
- 40 percent off a Fisher Price 3-in-1 crib
- 45 percent off a Better Homes and Gardens porch rocking chair
- 40 percent off a 9-foot outdoor patio umbrella
- 32 percent off a KitchenAid stand mixer
- Up to 70 percent off master suite bedding
- Up to 70 percent off garage storage solutions
- Up to 70 percent off kids' furniture
- Up to 70 percent off smart laundry solutions
- Up to 70 percent off patio furniture
- 10 percent off sitewide, plus free shipping, with code SPRINGSAVINGS
Style and Beauty
Trying out new beauty products or clothing can be tough when everything costs a fortune. Luckily, this weekend, you can score deals on makeup, clothing, accessories and hair products that will help change up any look on a budget.
- Up to 60 percent off all bralettes
- 50 percent off your purchase with code MAINSQUEEZE
- Extra 25 percent off sale items
- Extra 10 percent off sales items (which have already been discounted 60 percent) with code FURTHER10
- Extra 40 percent off sales styles
- 50 percent off spring must-haves
- Up to 70 percent off for the spring sale, plus an extra 20 percent off with code OURTREAT
- Up to 30 percent off denim and tees (Friday only)
- Up to 50 percent off Saucony running shoes
- 20 percent off everything sitewide with code 20FAM18, including cold cream cleanser and anti-wrinkle serum
- Extra 30 percent off sitewide selections using code FRIEND
- 40 percent off everything on the Nasty Gal website
- Up to 60 percent off designer fragrances
- Up to 50 percent off flat sandals
- Save on Mother's Day gift sets
- 35 percent off more than 85 styles of shoes
- 25 percent off all Out From Under swimwear
- 65 percent off Burberry perfume
- 70 percent off a hair straightening brush