The best home and style deals and sales to shop this weekend

Finally, it's Friday!
After a long week of work, school or anything else from Monday to Friday, you might want to shop. You might also want to save money in the process.
We understand, though, that saving money isn't always easy. In fact, finding quality deals and sales takes work.
So, this week (and every week) TODAY Shopping is doing the work! We pulled together all the best deals and sales on home and style items to shop this weekend. You'll score low prices on everything from Tide pods to maternity clothes, and anything in between.
Plus, our list is alphabetized to make finding the deals easy!
Home
- 30 percent off Chemical Guys car cleaning and detailing products (use coupon on Amazon)
- $220 off a refurbished Dyson Pure Link air purifier
- 56 percent off IRIS pet food storage containers
- 68 percent off a Cuisinart 14-cup coffee maker
- Up to 40 percent off outdoor furniture
- Up to 40 percent off patio furniture (Friday only)
- 40 percent off a Fisher Price 3-in-1 crib
- 32 percent off a Better Homes and Gardens porch rocking chair
- 43 percent off a patterned area rug
- 49 percent off a 16-piece stackable dinnerware set from BAUM
- Up to 60 percent off outdoor patio seating
- Up to 70 percent off headboards and mattresses
- Up to 70 percent off best-selling tableware
- Up to 65 percent off Lenox dining sets
- Up to 70 percent off durable rugs
- 20 percent off all outdoor furniture with code 'SUNNY'
Style and Beauty
Trying out new beauty products or clothing can be tough when everything costs a fortune. Luckily, this weekend, you can score deals on makeup, clothing, accessories and hair products that will help change up any look on a budget.
- 31 percent off a Remington Silk & Silky Smooth rechargeable shaver (Friday only)
- 40 percent off full-price tops with code TOPSTORY
- Extra 25 percent off new sale items
- Up to 60 percent of final sale items
- 20 percent off swimwear with code TIMETOSWIM
- Up to 30 percent off denim and tees (Friday only)
- Up to 50 percent off Nike Apparel, including 33 percent off Nike Epic Run tights
- 40 percent off handbags
- 60 percent off clothing for kids and babies
- Extra 15 percent off small kitchen appliances
- 40 percent off everything on the Nasty Gal website. Students get 45 percent off.
- Adidas flash sale
- Up to 65 percent off Longchamp bags (which we named one of the best totes for spring)
- Spring Bonus Event: 15 percent off using code YAYROUGE, 15 percent off using code YAYVIB, 10 percent off using code YAYINSIDER for members of Sephora's Beauty Insider program
- Up to 50 percent off women's shoes
- 60 percent off Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum
- 63 percent off a Tory Burch women's watch