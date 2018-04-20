The best home and style deals and sales to shop this weekend

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Finally, it's Friday!

After a long week of work, school or anything else from Monday to Friday, you might want to shop. You might also want to save money in the process.

We understand, though, that saving money isn't always easy. In fact, finding quality deals and sales takes work.

So, this week (and every week) TODAY Shopping is doing the work! We pulled together all the best deals and sales on home and style items to shop this weekend. You'll score low prices on everything from Tide pods to maternity clothes, and anything in between.

Plus, our list is alphabetized to make finding the deals easy!

Home

Amazon

Hayneedle

Up to 40 percent off outdoor furniture

Home Depot

Up to 40 percent off patio furniture (Friday only)

Walmart

Wayfair

World Market

20 percent off all outdoor furniture with code 'SUNNY'

Style and Beauty

Trying out new beauty products or clothing can be tough when everything costs a fortune. Luckily, this weekend, you can score deals on makeup, clothing, accessories and hair products that will help change up any look on a budget.

Amazon

31 percent off a Remington Silk & Silky Smooth rechargeable shaver (Friday only)

Ann Taylor

40 percent off full-price tops with code TOPSTORY

Anthropologie

Extra 25 percent off new sale items

ASOS

Up to 60 percent of final sale items

Forever 21

20 percent off swimwear with code TIMETOSWIM

H&M

Up to 30 percent off denim and tees (Friday only)

JackRabbit

Up to 50 percent off Nike Apparel, including 33 percent off Nike Epic Run tights

Macy's

Nasty Gal

40 percent off everything on the Nasty Gal website. Students get 45 percent off.

Nordstrom Rack

Adidas flash sale

Up to 65 percent off Longchamp bags (which we named one of the best totes for spring)

Sephora

Spring Bonus Event: 15 percent off using code YAYROUGE, 15 percent off using code YAYVIB, 10 percent off using code YAYINSIDER for members of Sephora's Beauty Insider program

Urban Outfitters

Up to 50 percent off women's shoes

Walmart