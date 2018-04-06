Get the latest from TODAY
Finally, it's Friday!
After a long week of work, school or anything else you might do from Monday to Friday, you might want to shop. You might also want to save money in the process.
We understand, though, that saving money isn't always easy. In fact, finding quality deals and sales takes work.
So, this week, we've done the work for you! We pulled together all the best deals and sales on home and style items to shop this weekend. You'll score low prices on everything from Tide pods to maternity clothes, and anything in between.
Plus, our list is alphabetized, so you can easily find the deals you're looking for!
Home
Looking to furnish your patio, stock your laundry room, upgrade the kitchen or even install a new TV? This weekend, you can save money on furniture and accessories for pretty much any room!
- 30 percent off Presto! laundry detergent packs
- 29 percent off Amazon Basics blackout curtains
- $3 off coupon for any Tide pods (make sure your kids aren't eating them!)
- 35 percent off a Sunbeam heat therapy massaging wrap
- Overstock Event: Save on indoor and outdoor furniture through April 8
- 50 percent off the latest phones with a valid trade-in
- $53 off a Graco FastAction foldable jogging stroller
- $702 off a Samsung 55-inch TV
- 56 percent off a wooden electric heater
- Up to 70 percent off TV stands
- Best-selling curtains starting at $10
- Up to 70 percent off cutlery and cutting boards
- Up to 65 percent off All-Clad stainless steel cookware
- Up to 70 percent off gray nursery furniture and accessories
- Up to 70 percent off patio accessories and furniture
- Up to 60 percent off furniture, plus free shipping on orders over $49 with the code SPRINGSHIP
Style and Beauty
Trying out new beauty products or clothing can be tough when everything costs a fortune. Luckily, this weekend, you can score deals on makeup, clothing, accessories and hair products that will help you change up your look on a budget.
- $10 coupon off a Revlon Salon extra long flat iron
- Extra 40 percent off sales styles and 50 percent off trending styles
- Extra 40 percent off all sales items
- Up to 50 percent off activewear —including PUMA, Adidas, and Reebok
- Flash sale: Up 50 percent sitewide
- Friends and Family Sale: Up to 50 percent off items sitewide marked with "Friends and Family," no code needed
- 40 percent off all dresses
- Style deals starting at $2
- 20 percent off items sitewide
- 40 percent off everything on the Nasty Gal website
- Up to 70 percent off designer handbags, including Cole Haan and more
- $44 off the Foreo LUNA silicon facial cleansing brush
- 50 percent off Bobbi Brown long-wear gel eyeliner
- 33 percent off a MURAD complete acne control 30-day kit
- 50 percent off Sephora Luxe false lashes
- 65 percent off various boot styles with code SORAPR18
- Extra 30 percent off all sales items
- Rollback deals on best-selling maternity apparel