Finally, it's Friday!

After a long week of work, school or anything else you might do from Monday to Friday, you might want to shop. You might also want to save money in the process.

We understand, though, that saving money isn't always easy. In fact, finding quality deals and sales takes work.

So, this week, we've done the work for you! We pulled together all the best deals and sales on home and style items to shop this weekend. You'll score low prices on everything from Tide pods to maternity clothes, and anything in between.

Plus, our list is alphabetized, so you can easily find the deals you're looking for!

Home

Looking to furnish your patio, stock your laundry room, upgrade the kitchen or even install a new TV? This weekend, you can save money on furniture and accessories for pretty much any room!

Amazon

Hayneedle

Overstock Event: Save on indoor and outdoor furniture through April 8

Verizon Wireless

50 percent off the latest phones with a valid trade-in

Walmart

Wayfair

World Market

Up to 60 percent off furniture, plus free shipping on orders over $49 with the code SPRINGSHIP

Style and Beauty

Trying out new beauty products or clothing can be tough when everything costs a fortune. Luckily, this weekend, you can score deals on makeup, clothing, accessories and hair products that will help you change up your look on a budget.

Amazon

$10 coupon off a Revlon Salon extra long flat iron

Ann Taylor

Extra 40 percent off sales styles and 50 percent off trending styles

Anthropologie

Extra 40 percent off all sales items

ASOS

Up to 50 percent off activewear —including PUMA, Adidas, and Reebok

BH Cosmetics

Flash sale: Up 50 percent sitewide

Bloomingdales

Friends and Family Sale: Up to 50 percent off items sitewide marked with "Friends and Family," no code needed

Express

40 percent off all dresses

Forever 21

Style deals starting at $2

Macy's

20 percent off items sitewide

Nasty Gal

40 percent off everything on the Nasty Gal website

Nordstrom Rack

Up to 70 percent off designer handbags, including Cole Haan and more

Sephora

Sorel

65 percent off various boot styles with code SORAPR18

Urban Outfitters

Extra 30 percent off all sales items

Walmart